ITV cancels Lorraine Kelly's Christmas Day broadcast for the first time in six years. The broadcaster cuts her show to 30 minutes, replacing it with GMB, This Morning, and Loose Women.

Lorraine Kelly has faced a significant setback from broadcaster ITV, which has officially cancelled her long-standing Christmas Day television special. This marks the first time in six years that the Scottish presenter will not host her eponymous programme on December 25. The decision signals a major shift in the channel's festive daytime strategy, removing Kelly from the holiday line-up despite her previous success hosting an hour-long edition of the show from 9am last year.

ITV Reschedules Christmas Day Daytime Line-up

ITV has replaced the missing hour with special editions of its other flagship daytime programmes: Good Morning Britain, This Morning, and Loose Women. The broadcaster has restructured its schedule so that daytime programming begins at 7am on December 25, filling the gap with content from these rival shows. The festive announcement, published on a Thursday, outlined this new lineup while conspicuously omitting any mention of Lorraine. This strategic realignment is part of a broader cost-cutting measure that has already seen Kelly's daily show reduced from one hour to 30 minutes and compressed from a full 52-week run to just 30 weeks per year.

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Lorraine Kelly Reacts to Industry-Wide Changes

In an exclusive statement to the Daily Mail, Lorraine Kelly acknowledged the difficulties of this transition, describing it as a significant adjustment for everyone involved. She highlighted that the changes extend beyond her own programme, noting that the crew at Good Morning Britain has relocated to new studios. Similarly, Loose Women has lost its live audience, creating a different atmosphere for that show as well. Kelly emphasized that these operational shifts are reflective of wider trends throughout the entire television industry, rather than isolated incidents affecting a single network.

Despite the operational reductions, the presenter maintains a positive perspective on her career. She stated that she believes she still holds the best job in television because her core team remains intact. Kelly expressed pride in retaining her dedicated staff, describing the group as solid and reliable. She specifically praised the enduring presence of her long-time colleagues, noting that the crew members she has known for decades are still working together. This continuity has helped preserve a positive and supportive working environment amidst the structural changes.

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Preservation of Core Talent and Guest Line-up

Kelly emphasized that the heart of her show remains unchanged, citing the retention of key talent as a major victory. She listed several beloved regulars who continue to appear on the programme, including Ross King based in Los Angeles and Mark, who handles fashion segments. The medical experts Royal Russell Myers, Dr. Amir, and Dr. Hilary also remain part of the regular cast. Kelly expressed gratitude for the ability to continue interviewing high-profile guests, citing recent conversations with icons such as Michael Palin, Eric Idle, and Derek Jacobi.

The presenter highlighted that these interactions with extraordinary individuals are a primary source of professional satisfaction. She noted that the reduced runtime of 30 minutes does not significantly diminish the quality or quantity of content delivered. Using a metaphor, Kelly suggested that the team can effectively deliver a full pint of content into a half-pint pot. This efficiency allows the show to maintain its high standards and engaging nature despite the shorter broadcast window.

Festive Programming and Future Outlook

The broader ITV Christmas schedule includes a variety of entertainment specials alongside the daytime lineup. Viewers can expect to see festive editions of The Masked Singer, Ant and Dec's Limitless Win, and The 1% Club. The Royal Variety Performance is also scheduled as part of the holiday offerings. This comprehensive programming strategy aims to keep audiences engaged throughout the holiday period, even as traditional shows undergo structural modifications.

Although Kelly previously described the initial moves to cut her show as heartbreaking, she has now adapted to the new regime. The adjustments have impacted not only her programme but also the other daytime staples like Loose Women and Good Morning Britain. Despite these challenges, Kelly and her team remain optimistic, looking forward to the upcoming year. The presenter concluded that while television production changes continuously, the core elements that make the job enjoyable remain intact.