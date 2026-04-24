ITV Showcase Shines with Star Power: Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and More Dazzle on the Red Carpet

Britain's Got Talent judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon led the star-studded arrivals at ITV's London showcase, joined by Simon Cowell, Olivia Attwood, Michelle Keegan, Scarlett Moffatt, and many more. The event at the Design Museum was a celebration of television talent and style.

ITV's London showcase at the Design Museum on Thursday night was a dazzling affair, drawing a constellation of stars from across the television landscape. Britain's Got Talent judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon were a striking presence, radiating confidence and style.

Amanda, 55, opted for a chic and leggy look in a tight-fitting white dress featuring a daring slit, paired with elegant white heels. Her hair cascaded in loose curls, complemented by minimal jewellery and a natural makeup aesthetic. Alesha, 47, showcased her incredible physique in a matching black crop top and trouser set, elevated by an oversized pink satin blazer and a collection of silver necklaces.

The duo effortlessly posed alongside show boss Simon Cowell, 66, who maintained his signature cool with sunglasses and an open-buttoned shirt. The event wasn't solely dominated by the Britain's Got Talent crew. Several other prominent figures made a statement on the red carpet. Olivia Attwood, 34, commanded attention in a busty blue satin corset layered over smart black trousers, finished with a coordinated blazer and heels.

Actress Michelle Keegan exuded sophistication in a vibrant yellow double-breasted suit with wide-legged trousers and stilettos, her brunette hair styled in a half-updo. Princess Andre, looking sensational in a pretty pink satin gown, added height with matching heels and a handbag. Pregnant Scarlett Moffatt proudly displayed her growing baby bump in a stylish white sleeveless dress, beaming for the cameras.

Ella Rae Wise, a TOWIE star, embraced a daring aesthetic with a white lace bra visible beneath a matching satin suit, accessorized with a pink handbag. Love Island's Gabby Allen showcased her toned figure in a strappy pink midi dress and towering sandals. The atmosphere was further enlivened by the reunion of beloved presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who shared smiles on the red carpet.

Emma Willis opted for a cool and contemporary ensemble, pairing a black crop top with a brown striped blazer and trousers, cinched with a chunky studded belt and stilettos. Joey Essex turned heads in an all-white ensemble, complete with a crisp shirt, smart trousers, a white neck scarf, and black trainers.

The ITV showcase proved to be a celebration of television talent and a showcase of impeccable style, with attendees demonstrating a diverse range of fashion choices and radiating star power. The event highlighted the breadth of programming offered by ITV and provided a platform for stars to connect and celebrate the industry. The Design Museum provided a sleek and modern backdrop for the glamorous occasion, adding to the overall sophistication of the evening





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