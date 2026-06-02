ITV Viewers Blast Rebekah Vardy's 'Boring' New Documentary The Vardys

ITV viewers have expressed frustration and boredom with Rebekah Vardy's new documentary, The Vardys, after she addressed the Wagatha Christie scandal. During the episode on Tuesday night, Rebekah insisted that hell would freeze over before she apologises to Coleen Rooney following their bitter feud.

ITV viewers have expressed frustration and boredom with Rebekah Vardy 's new documentary, The Vardys , after she addressed the Wagatha Christie scandal. During the episode on Tuesday night, Rebekah insisted that hell would freeze over before she apologises to Coleen Rooney following their bitter feud.

The documentary began when Coleen, 40, put a widely shared post on Instagram which accused Rebekah's Instagram account, 44, of leaking false stories about her private life to the press. Rebekah denied the allegations and sued for libel, but the case fell in her rivals' favour, leaving her liable to pay £1.5 million towards Coleen's legal fees.

Rebekah has continued to profess her innocence, saying she has nothing to apologise for and insisting that it is Coleen who is in the wrong. Her husband, Jamie, 39, also rushed to her defence, saying that people thinking Rebekah was a villain is 'a load of s***' and that everyone close to her knows she is not.

Rebekah explained that she is 'f***ing bored' of the long-running feud and while she may never apologise to Coleen, she is not interested in living in the past or continuing to fight with her former pal. The show has been acerbically described by TV insiders as a 'Poundland version' of Coleen's forthcoming Disney+ series, The Rooneys, which is currently in production.

Friends of Rebekah's say she is still struggling with the humiliation of losing to Coleen when their epic legal battle ended in 2022. Coleen said in a statement after the ruling that she was 'pleased' the decision went in her favour but she 'never believed' the case should have gone to court 'at such expense in times of hardship for so many people when the money could have been far better spent helping others'.

Rebekah was also ordered to pay a significant portion of Coleen's legal costs - a staggering £1.6 million fine. In April this year, the Daily Mail reported that a source said Rebekah needed husband Jamie to secure one final lucrative contract in football so she could continue her 'ultimate WAG life' and pay the legal bill owed to Coleen Rooney that is hanging over her.

The documentary also features CCTV footage of Jamie and Rebekah's £2 million Italian home being raided by a gang of armed robbers in the third episode. Rebekah, 44, relived the terrifying moment she discovered her family's luxury Italian villa had been ransacked - with £80,000 worth of jewellery taken, admitting the ordeal left her feeling 'totally violated' and desperate to leave the home.

As the CCTV plays in the programme, Rebekah is heard shouting to Jamie: 'No. No it's not f***** OK! Babe I'm going f***** home. This is not OK. '





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