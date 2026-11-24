ITV producers have issued a private warning to Mariella Frostrup regarding her use of 'offensive' language toward AJ Odudu, marking a significant tension in the current I'm A Celebrity camp.

ITV producers have intervened in the ongoing drama of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! by holding a private meeting with contestant Mariella Frostrup. This action follows a heated dispute during the current series where Frostrup described fellow camper AJ Odudu as 'aggressive'. The confrontation, which occurred on Sunday night, left both women in tears and sparked immediate backlash from the viewing public who criticized Frostrup's terminology as a form of microaggression.

ITV Intervention Regarding Odudu Comments

Production bosses at ITV have confirmed to The Daily Mail that they spoke directly with the sixty-four-year-old author and broadcaster about her language. A show insider revealed that the conversation focused on Frostrup's use of 'offensive, outdated and inappropriate terminology' when addressing the thirty-eight-year television host. This disciplinary measure highlights the network's strict stance on conduct within the jungle camp, where living conditions are intentionally harsh and tensions are prone to flare up quickly.

Also read I’m A Celebrity bosses ‘speak to Mariella Frostrup over language to AJ Odudu’

Historical Race Controversies on the Show

The current incident recalls one of the most infamous moments in the program's history, which took place during the 2012 series. Contestant Rosemary Shrager, a seventy-five-year-old chef at the time, caused widespread uproar after making racist comments about boxer David Haye. During an exit interview on ITV2 after being voted off, Shrager described seeing Haye in the jungle and compared him to a monkey while calling him a hunk. The interviewer, Laura Whitmore, appeared visibly flustered by the outburst and attempted to move the conversation along quickly as viewers expressed shock on social media.

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Fred Sirieix Feud and Gender Dynamics

More recent controversies include a significant feud between Fred Sirieix and Josie Gibson in 2023. Viewers accused Sirieix of displaying misogynistic behavior when he took over the role of camp chef, accusing him of being overly controlling and condescending toward Gibson. Sirieix defended his actions by claiming Gibson was making consistent culinary mistakes and failing to plan for leftovers, a stance that many fans interpreted as undermining her competence. The tension was further exacerbated when Sirieix was seen bonding with Nigel Farage despite previous critical comments about the politician.

Camp Tensions and Culinary Disputes

Beyond the major scandals, the current series has already seen intense interpersonal conflicts among the remaining campers. Participants including Wayne Rooney, Claire Sweeney, Sharky, and Joanna Page are currently enduring the jungle trials alongside Frostrup and Odudu. The pressure of Bushtucker Trials and poor living conditions has amplified existing personalities, leading to the current breakdown in communication between the two female celebrities. The situation underscores the volatile nature of the reality television format, where minor disputes can escalate into major production concerns within days of the premiere.