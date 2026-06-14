ITVX's Unforgotten Offers a Free, High‑Quality Binge Worthy of Breaking Bad Fans

Reddit users recommend the British cold‑case series Unforgotten as a free binge on ITVX, noting its critical acclaim, rotating leads and six self‑contained seasons, with a seventh on the way.

If you are hunting for a new series to binge and want something that can stand shoulder‑to‑shoulder with the likes of Breaking Bad, Mad Men or The Sopranos, the answer may be waiting on ITVX .

A thread on the TV Suggestions forum of Reddit recently sparked a lively discussion about the perfect next‑level drama for a couple whose combined top‑five list reads like a Hall of Fame of modern television. The poster, who alternates selecting shows with his wife, shared his favourites - Mr Robot, Breaking Bad, The Sopranos, The Leftovers and Better Call Saul - and her picks - The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, Mad Men, Succession and Mr Robot.

In response, several users championed a British detective series that has been quietly building a devoted following: Unforgotten. The consensus was clear: this long‑running crime anthology, available to stream for free on ITVX, deserves a spot on any serious binge‑watch list. Unforgotten first aired in 2015 and has since amassed six full seasons, each comprised of six tightly plotted episodes that focus on a single cold case.

Because the stories are largely self‑contained, viewers can dip in at any point without needing to master an intricate overarching narrative. The series has evolved through three different lead detectives - DCI Cassie Stuart (played by Nicola Walker) in the first four series, DCI Jessie James (Sinead Keenan) in series five and six, and the newest commanding presence, DCI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar), who takes the helm for the upcoming seventh instalment.

This rotating‑lead format keeps the tone fresh while preserving the core premise: a team of London police officers painstakingly re‑examining unsolved murders, disappearances and other mysteries that have long haunted victims' families. The meticulous police work, emotional stakes and strong performances have won the show a reputation for being both intellectually satisfying and deeply moving. Critics have taken note.

Unforgotten was nominated for Best Drama Series at the 2022 British Academy Television Awards, and Tom Courtenay earned the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor in 2016 for his turn as a grieving father. On Rotten Tomatoes the series holds an impressive 91 percent approval rating from critics and a solid 76 percent from audiences, signalling broad appeal across both professional reviewers and ordinary viewers.

With a seventh season already commissioned, the show promises to continue delivering fresh, compelling investigations for years to come. All six seasons are currently free on ITVX, making it an accessible option for anyone looking to fill the void left by a completed binge.

Whether you are drawn in by the methodical storytelling, the nuanced character work, or simply the satisfaction of seeing long‑forgotten crimes finally solved, Unforgotten offers a high‑quality, binge‑friendly experience that rivals the most celebrated dramas of the past decade





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