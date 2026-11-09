IV Iron Infusion Improves Exercise Capacity in Heart Failure Patients

A new Mass General Brigham study reveals that a single ferric derisomaltose infusion significantly boosts cardiorespiratory fitness in HFpEF patients with iron deficiency.

Investigators from the Mass General Brigham Heart and Vascular Institute have determined that a single intravenous iron infusion substantially improves exercise capacity in patients suffering from heart failure with preserved ejection fraction who also have iron deficiency. These pivotal findings, which suggest that replenishing iron stores can alleviate the severe physical limitations associated with this cardiac condition, were presented at the 2026 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions and published in the journal Circulation on the same date.

Study Design and Participant Demographics

The IRON-MET HFpEF trial specifically enrolled 65 participants who were diagnosed with symptomatic heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and concurrent iron deficiency, a condition that impacts more than 50% of patients with this diagnosis. The cohort had a median age of 68 years, with 72% of the participants being women. Researchers randomized 44 participants to receive one 1,000-mg intravenous dose of ferric derisomaltose, while the remaining 21 participants received a placebo treatment to serve as a control group.

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Intravenous Delivery Mechanism and Rationale

Iron was administered directly into the bloodstream via intravenous injection because previous clinical studies have demonstrated that oral iron supplements are not beneficial for patients with other forms of heart failure. This inefficacy is likely due to poor gastrointestinal absorption in patients with cardiac dysfunction. To evaluate the effectiveness of the treatment, all participants underwent comprehensive cardiopulmonary exercise testing before the infusion and again 12 weeks after receiving either the active drug or the placebo.

Exercise Capacity Improvements and Clinical Data

At the 12-week follow-up mark, peak oxygen uptake, also known as VO2 which serves as a key indicator of cardiorespiratory fitness, improved by approximately 10% in the intervention group compared to the placebo group where measurements remained unchanged. Measurements of bioavailable iron in the blood also improved alongside pre-specified secondary measures of exercise capacity, including 6-minute walk distance, VO2 at the anaerobic threshold, and New York Heart Association Functional Class, according to the researchers. However, patient-reported health scores based on a comprehensive questionnaire did not differ significantly between the two groups.

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Researcher Insights and Safety Profile

Gregory D. Lewis, MD, who serves as the director of Heart Failure at Mass General Brigham Heart and Vascular Institute and professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, stated that this study represents the first comprehensive evaluation of exercise response patterns to iron repletion in this patient population. He noted that ferric derisomaltose improved multiple distinct measures of exercise capacity in patients burdened by severe limitations. The safety profile was favorable, as there were no serious adverse events associated with the iron supplementation observed during the trial period.

Limitations and Future Research Directions

Srini Rajeev Malhotra, MD, the associate director of the Cardiopulmonary Exercise Laboratory at Mass General Brigham and associate professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, emphasized that the observed improvement in peak VO2 represents a clinically meaningful increment for patients with heart failure. He identified the next critical step as determining whether intravenous iron can improve long-term clinical outcomes for these individuals, noting that further studies are needed to assess benefits in diverse populations and over longer time periods.