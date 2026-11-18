Southwark Crown Court rejects Ivan Toney's request to delay his trial until after Euro 2028, citing justice over speculation of national team selection. The striker faces charges related to an incident at a London nightclub.

Ivan Toney's legal team attempted to postpone his upcoming assault trial to ensure the footballer would not miss potential participation in Euro 2028, but a judge has firmly denied this request. The 30-year-old England striker was accused of physically assaulting Saber Da Silva during a confrontation at a nightclub in central London on December 6, leading to a scheduled trial date that overlaps with the major international tournament.

Legal Rejection of Speculative Delay Request

Southwark Crown Court judge Tony Baumgartner refused the bid to reschedule the proceedings, which were originally set for June 12, 2028. This initial date falls just three days into the start of the UEFA Euro 2028 tournament, which runs from June 9 to July 9. Toney's barrister, Mozammel Hossain KC, argued during a hearing on Wednesday that there was a potential conflict if his client was selected for the England squad. The court noted that Toney did not attend this specific hearing, where Hossain suggested moving the trial to August 2028 to avoid any sporting obligations.

Also read Bid to move footballer Ivan Toney’s trial date to avoid Euro 2028 clash refused

Judge Deems Application Speculative and Unjustified

Judge Baumgartner described the application as speculative, stating that it was not in the interest of justice to disturb a trial date that had already been firmly fixed. The judge acknowledged Toney's limited but existing history with the national team, noting he was included in the squad for the 2024 tournament and the previous World Cup. However, the court found that future selection for Euro 2028 was not a guarantee strong enough to warrant delaying legal proceedings. The judge clarified that the defense could submit a new request later if Toney is officially selected for the England squad, but for now, the June 2028 date remains intact.

Details of the Alleged Nightclub Confrontation

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at the 100 Wardour Street club in London. According to earlier court testimonies, Toney and Saber Da Silva squared up to each other during a confrontation. It was alleged that Toney lunged forward and headbutted the complainant, followed by a series of punches. The Metropolitan Police conducted an investigation into the incident, which ultimately led to Toney being formally charged in late July with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

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Footballing Background and Recent Career Moves

Ivan Toney, who resides in Northampton, has had a varied career in professional football. He began his career with Northampton Town and later played for Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United. Toney signed with Brentford in 2020, where he scored 72 goals over four years before making a surprise switch to the Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli in 2024. While he has represented England internationally with 10 appearances and one goal, he recently missed out on the squad for the country's Nations League ties.

Next Steps in the Legal Process

With the request to delay the trial denied, the legal process will continue as originally planned. The upcoming trial is expected to last between three and four days. Toney's defense maintains his innocence regarding the charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The court proceedings will now move forward toward the fixed date in June 2028, regardless of any potential sporting engagements the player might have with his national team during that period.