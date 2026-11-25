Ivan Toney aims to return to England for England squad hopes. Crystal Palace and Newcastle United lead the race for the striker in the January window.

Former Brentford forward Ivan Toney is actively preparing for a potential return to English football ahead of the January transfer window. The 30-year-old striker currently plays for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League and has expressed a strong desire to relocate back to the Premier League. His primary motivation is to secure a regular starting position within Thomas Tuchel's England national team setup.

England Squad Strategy and Tactical Needs

Tuchel faces significant pressure regarding his attacking options following the injury of Harry Kane. The England captain sustained a serious ankle ligament injury that is expected to sideline him for approximately three months. This absence has left the national team manager with limited reliable choices up front, prompting a strategic reassessment of squad depth.

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While Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noni Madueke associate player Evan Ferguson link Calvert-Lewin are currently viewed as viable replacements, the pool of high-caliber Premier League-based strikers remains thin. Experts believe that Toney's return to top-tier domestic competition is essential for him to demonstrate the fitness and form required to earn a spot in Tuchel's future plans.

Premier League Interest and Club Dynamics

Crystal Palace has emerged as a leading candidate to sign Toney, largely due to the existing relationship between the striker and manager Frank. Reports indicate that the Eagles intend to support Frank by strengthening the squad during the mid-season break. Although acquiring a new striker was not originally listed as a top priority for the London club, the opportunity to sign a proven goalscorer has shifted the dynamic.

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Simultaneously, Newcastle United is being tipped as a formidable contender for the forward's signature. The club's ownership group, the Public Investment Fund, possesses established connections within the Saudi Pro League. These ties could provide a competitive advantage in negotiating Toney's release from Al-Hilal and facilitating his immediate transfer north.

Performance Standards and Competitive Reality

The core challenge for Toney involves maintaining high-intensity match play to remain relevant for international selection. Current analysis suggests that the standard of football in the Saudi Pro League does not align with the rigorous demands of the Premier League or the England national team. Returning to England is viewed by many as a necessary step to ensure he is playing at the required competitive level.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is actively seeking to add attacking diversity to his squad following a slow start to the season. The Magpies have struggled to find a consistent and reliable goalscorer throughout the early months of the campaign. Adding a striker of Toney's pedigree would directly address this vulnerability and boost their chances of improving their league standing.

January Window Outlook and Next Steps

As the January transfer window approaches, multiple Premier League clubs are placing high alerts regarding Toney's availability. His previous successful record in the English top flight makes him an attractive target for any team needing immediate offensive reinforcement. Players and agents are closely monitoring the situation, with the striker himself evaluating his options carefully.

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Stakeholders across the sport agree that Toney will be a significant figure to watch in the coming weeks. The convergence of his personal ambitions, England's tactical needs, and the strategic interests of clubs like Crystal Palace and Newcastle United creates a complex transfer landscape. The next few days will likely reveal which club moves fastest to secure his services before the deadline.