Ivanka Trump Flaunts Her Washboard Abs in Latest Instagram Post

Ivanka Trump has been enjoying a more laid-back lifestyle since stepping away from public service, and her latest Instagram post is no exception. The First Daughter, 44, shared a series of photos showcasing her toned physique and family time, including a glimpse of her home baking. Ivanka's decision to prioritize family time and private business ventures has been met with praise from her 8.7 million followers, who gushed over her 'style' and 'sophistication.'

Ivanka Trump has flaunted her enviable physique in a range of fashion-forward ensembles as she continues to embrace life away from politics. Now she's no longer working in public service, the First Daughter, 44, is seemingly lapping up a more laid-back lifestyle, which includes lavish vacations and baking sourdough bread.

Among a carousel of photos shared to her Instagram on Friday, Ivanka showed off her washboard stomach in black swimwear as she leaned against a palm tree. She wore a navy blue mesh crop top with flared cuffs and a pair of matching mesh trousers over the top of her two-piece and accessorized with a simple necklace and black sunglasses.

Another snap, which was taken on the ultra-private Bahamian island in the Exuma Cays for Bettina and Donald Trump Jr's wedding last month, saw the mother-of-three pose in a mini-dress with one hand on her hip while the other propped her up against a credenza. Ivanka's Donde Esteban silk dress, priced at $695, cut at such a length that she was able to showcase her toned pins.

Besides posting photos of herself, she also threw in a picture of her dad, President Donald Trump, celebrating his 80th birthday with her 14-year-old daughter Arabella. There were also photos of her sons Joseph, 12, and Theodore, 10 - whom she shares with husband Jared Kushner - as well as a glimpse of her home baking.

Ivanka Trump flaunted her washboard abs in a black bikini in her latest social media upload The First Lady, 44, showed off her toned legs and modeling capabilities in a silk mini dress 'A strong finish to spring,' she captioned her upload.

'Summer, we're ready for you! ' Ivanka's 8.7 million followers went wild for the upload and praised her good looks in the comments - gushing over her 'style' and 'sophistication. ' Earlier this month, Ivanka opened up about her decision to step away from public service before ditching Washington, DC, for Miami. She had previously served as senior adviser to her father during his first term but now prioritizes family time and private business ventures.

'Now I'm in a new section of my life,' she told podcaster David Senra. 'I know for me that the first time around, I could theoretically imagine would be intense. ' 'But now I know how intense it is,' she added. 'I know that you can't dabble, and I know that my children really need me there for them.

'And I'm not willing to make them bear the sacrifice of serving again. ' Included in the carousel was a photo of President Trump and his granddaughter Arabella The mom-of-three uploaded a photo of her son posing for a photo on a red dirt bike It appears that Ivanka is trying her hand at home baking as a sourdough loaf was also included While Ivanka has stepped away from politics, her husband Jared Kushner is heavily involved in public service In her father's first term, Ivanka supported legislation combating human trafficking and developing paid family leave, among other things.

Now, she says she wants to focus on bringing change from the private sector. In 2023, she helped launch a for-profit organization called Planet Harvest with her friend Melissa Ackerman. Planet Harvest seeks to 'maximize the amount of fresh produce that moves from farms to families' by connecting farmers and retailers, according to its website. Unlike Ivanka, who is the second child of Trump, husband Jared is heavily involved in public service.

He has served the Trump administration officially and unofficially, including as a special peace envoy helping with negotiations over the wars in Iran and Ukraine, visiting places such as Pakistan and Russia with fellow envoy Steve Witkoff





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