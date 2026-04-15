Ivanka Trump Hosts Extravagant Bridal Shower for Future Sister-in-Law Bettina Anderson at Mar-a-Lago

Ivanka Trump shared photos from a lavish bridal shower for Bettina Anderson, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, held at Mar-a-Lago. The event celebrated Anderson's integration into the Trump family, with sisters-in-law Ivanka, Tiffany, and Lara in attendance.

Ivanka Trump shared glimpses of an opulent bridal shower honoring her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Bettina Anderson , last weekend at Mar-a-Lago. This event marks a significant new chapter for Donald Trump Jr. , who recently became engaged to Anderson. The engagement was publicly announced by President Donald Trump during a Christmas White House reception. Don Jr.

himself expressed surprise at Anderson's potential acceptance of his proposal, highlighting the personal significance of this upcoming union. The bridal shower served as an intimate gathering for Anderson to connect with her future in-laws, including sisters-in-law Ivanka, Tiffany Trump, and Lara Trump, as well as Ivanka's daughter and Anderson's niece, Arabella Kushner. The photographs captured moments of joy and familial warmth, with Anderson radiant in a strapless white dress adorned with delicate silver floral embroidery and Manolo Blahnik slingback pumps. The Trump women embraced the spring theme, sporting floral sundresses in various neutral tones. Ivanka herself wore a Zimmermann dress, mirroring her daughter Arabella's ensemble. Tiffany opted for a sparkling floral lace cocktail dress, while Lara chose a vibrant floral shirtdress. Accessories were equally as notable, with Ivanka showcasing a high-end Hermès bag and Arabella carrying a Bottega Veneta mini bag. Lara also accessorized with a Lady Dior bag. Ivanka's caption conveyed her delight in celebrating love, family, and new beginnings, expressing gratitude for sharing the joyous occasion with her family. Bettina reciprocated the sentiment with a grateful comment, feeling blessed by the warmth of her new family. The gathering reportedly included Tiffany's mother and President Trump's ex-wife, Marla Maples, though First Lady Melania Trump was not in attendance. Guests enjoyed a celebratory luncheon featuring burrata salad, chicken roulade, mixed berries, and cake, and received luxury gift bags. Bettina Anderson hails from a prominent Palm Beach family, with a lineage steeped in finance and society. Her father, H. Loy Anderson Jr., was a respected banker who led several financial institutions. Her mother was a former model who developed an exercise program inspired by Jane Fonda. This union follows Donald Trump Jr.'s previous marriage to Vanessa Trump, with whom he shares five children, and his recent public separation from Kimberly Guilfoyle





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