Ivanka Trump's Son Spotted at Knicks Parade Amid Chaos

Ivanka Trump's youngest son, Theodore, was spotted at the New York Knicks parade, which was marred by chaos and anarchy as thousands of fans were locked out of the team's NBA title parade. The scene in Manhattan on Thursday was crazy, after furious New York Knicks fans were locked out of the team's NBA title parade despite waiting through the night to secure their spot.

Ivanka Trump 's youngest son was spotted among the chaotic crowds gathered for the Knicks parade. The mom-of-three shared a series of images to social media from the wild scenes in New York City on Thursday.

One included an image of ten-year-old Theodore standing in the sea of people as the team bus sailed by. He was draped in an oversized blue and orange t-shirt that read: '2026 Champions.

' In another photo, he looked up in awe at the parade floats, as the iconic team road past. Alongside the pictures, Ivanka wrote: 'I grew up a New York Knicks fans. Today, I got to watch my son celebrate a championship parade that generations of New Yorkers waited a lifetime to see! What a day for NY and every Knicks fan!

The scene in Manhattan on Thursday was crazy, after furious New York Knicks fans were locked out of the team's NBA title parade despite waiting through the night to secure their spot. Thursday's parade began near Battery Park before making its way up the Canyon of Heroes along Broadway, as huge crowds flooded Lower Manhattan for the historic celebration. The parade ended at New York City Hall, where the official championship ceremony took place.

Thousands of supporters slept rough on the streets to get the best viewing spots, while millions more have descended on the city to get a glimpse of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of their heroes. Of course, the player's families also joined them, including Jordyn Woods and Jalen Brunson's wife, Ali Brunson.

But shortly after the sun rose, there was anarchy as viewing areas reached maximum capacity before 7.30am, leaving thousands stranded without a chance of seeing the celebrations. On social media, fans claimed they had been locked inside Fulton Street subway station by the NYPD, with the only way out to get back on a train and head away from the parade route.

An hour before the parade was due to begin, one attendee wrote on X that fights were breaking out, claiming that others had 'hopped the barricades' and were climbing buildings to get a glimpse of the players. Some reported a disastrous lack of organization and conflicting information from police, with 10,000 officers deployed to the area for the historic morning. Celebrities, like Spike Lee, also joined the parade as they made their way through the crowd on floats.

Thousands of supporters slept rough on the streets to get the best viewing spots, while millions more have descended on the city to get a glimpse of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of their heroes. The parade was also attended by New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji. A man was slashed in the neck with a broken glass bottle close to where the New York Knicks celebrated their NBA championship victory.

According to police, the 20-year-old male was attacked near 1 Centre St at around 11:50am. The Knicks' parade set off from Battery Park just after 10:30am. It's claimed the victim said something inappropriate to a woman, whose boyfriend then came to her defense and retaliated. Their confrontation quickly turned physical and it was at that point the victim was slashed with a glass bottle.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made as of yet. It comes after a day of carnage in downtown Manhattan that saw millions of fans turn out to celebrate the Knicks's first title since 1973. Ivanka has yet to share photos of herself at the scene, but she did not join her dad, President Trump, for game 3 of the finals at Madison Square Garden last week.

Instead, her niece, Kai Trump, joined her Grandpa for the spectacle, as they were met with booing from the crowd. Although Ivanka grew up in New York City, she relocated to Miami, Florida, with her husband and three children shortly after her father's first term ended in 2020. Players were extremely excited, like Karl-Anthony Towns, who held the championship trophy. The players, like Jalen Brunson, were given keys to the city by Mayor Mamdani.

Tons of New Yorkers gathered to watch the parade in Downtown Manhattan on Thursday morning. In the past, Ivanka herself has advocated for youth sports. In 2018, when she served as a Presidential Advisor to her father, she spoke about the importance of keeping kids in sports.

'It's incredibly important to me. It's part of our Working Family Agenda at the White House,' Ivanka told KBTX3 at the time.

'In 2008, 45 percent of all students between the ages of six and 12 participated in athletics. Now, that's down to 37 percent... We want to change that,' she said





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