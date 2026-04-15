Ivanka Trump Shares Glimpse of Extravagant Bridal Shower for Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Bettina Anderson

Ivanka Trump celebrated her future sister-in-law, Bettina Anderson, at a lavish bridal shower held at Mar-a-Lago, showcasing the Trump family's embrace of Donald Trump Jr.'s engagement. Photos reveal a stylish gathering with elegant fashion and familial warmth as Anderson is welcomed into the Trump fold.

Ivanka Trump offered a glimpse into the lavish bridal shower held for her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Bettina Anderson , last weekend at Mar-a-Lago. This celebration follows Donald Trump Jr. 's engagement to Anderson, which was announced by President Donald Trump during a White House Christmas reception. Anderson, who hails from a prominent Palm Beach banking family, accepted a proposal featuring a significant eight-carat diamond ring.

The bridal shower saw Anderson posing with her future Trump family members, including sisters-in-law Ivanka, Tiffany Trump, and Lara Trump, as well as Ivanka's daughter, Arabella Kushner. Anderson herself looked radiant in a strapless white dress adorned with silver floral embroidery and complemented by Manolo Blahnik slingback pumps. The Trump women embraced a spring-like aesthetic, dressed in floral sundresses. Ivanka donned a Zimmermann dress, with Arabella matching her in a similar printed design. Tiffany showcased a sparkling floral lace cocktail dress, while Lara opted for a turquoise and pink floral shirtdress. Accessories were equally as notable, with Ivanka sporting a highly sought-after Hermès Kelly Sellier bag and Arabella carrying a Bottega Veneta mini bag. Lara accessorized with a Lady Dior bag. Ivanka shared her joy on Instagram, captioning the photos with sentiments of love, family, and new beginnings, expressing gratitude for sharing the moment with her sister-in-laws and niece. Anderson responded to the post with a grateful comment. The event, reportedly attended by Tiffany Trump's mother, Marla Maples, but not First Lady Melania Trump, included a sophisticated lunch menu featuring burrata salad, chicken roulade, and berries, with guests receiving luxury gift bags. Bettina Anderson's lineage connects her to Palm Beach's old-money elite, with her father, H. Loy Anderson Jr., having a distinguished career in banking, and her mother, a former model who developed an exercise program inspired by Jane Fonda. Donald Trump Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Trump from 2005 to 2018, with whom he shares five children. His public separation from Kimberly Guilfoyle occurred approximately a year before his relationship with Anderson began





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