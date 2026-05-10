Ivanka Trump Shares Heartfelt Tribute on Mother's Day

The First Daughter shares emotional post dedicated to her mother and grandmother, including glimpses into her journey into motherhood and family life.

Ivanka Trump has penned a heartfelt tribute on Mother's Day. The 44-year-old took to Instagram to share an emotional post dedicated to late mom Ivana, who was married to President Donald Trump from 1977 to 1990, her grandmother Babi and her own three kids.

She shared a carousel of snapshots, which included several touching moments caught on camera over the years. Many featured her mother, who tragically passed away after sustaining injuries from falling down the stairs in July 2022, and grandmother, celebrating milestone birthdays and family holidays. Brothers Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump also made an appearance in heartwarming throwback snaps.

Ivanka also included images from her own journey into motherhood after welcoming Arabella, 14, Joseph, 12, and Theodore, 10, with husband Jared Kushner. The caption read: 'Grateful to my mother and grandmother for teaching me how to love so deeply, generously, and unconditionally. To my beautiful children, thank you for making me a mother and expanding my heart exponentially. The greatest privilege of my life is being your mom.

' She concluded: 'To all the mamas, Happy Mother's Day! Love to you all! ' Ivanka Trump has penned a heartfelt tribute on Mother's Da





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Ivanka Trump Mother's Day Tribute Late Mother Ivana Grandmother Babi 3 Kids Despite Divorce Heartwarming Throwback Snaps With Siblings Professional Mental Health Help After Mother's Beginning Therapy After Cancer Surgery For Hus Grandmother Babi Now Lives With Family Psychologist Discussing Family Losses Post-COV

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