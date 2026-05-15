Ivanka Trump shares rare snapshot with daughter Arabella and family photos from recent events

Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, shared a rare snapshot with her mini-me daughter Arabella on Instagram, featuring the two in matching maroon dresses and gold choker necklaces. She also compiled moments from Mother's Day and recent activities with her children, including fishing, riding dirt bikes, and watching movies. In her Instagram photo dump, she showed off a lavish bouquet of flowers, a Mother's Day card from her kids, and a cute family photo of her kissing her youngest son's head. She also attended the Amex x Carbone Beach event in Miami and included a photo of her and her husband from the gathering.

Ivanka Trump shared a rare snapshot with her mini-me daughter Arabella on Thursday, featuring the two in matching maroon dresses and gold choker necklaces . She also compiled moments from Mother's Day and recent activities with her children, including fishing, riding dirt bikes , and watching movies .

In her Instagram photo dump, she showed off a lavish bouquet of flowers, a Mother's Day card from her kids, and a cute family photo of her kissing her youngest son's head. She also attended the Amex x Carbone Beach event in Miami and included a photo of her and her husband from the gathering





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Ivanka Trump Daughter Arabella Matching Maroon Dresses Gold Choker Necklaces Mother's Day Recent Activities Fishing Riding Dirt Bikes Watching Movies Lavish Bouquet Of Flowers Mother's Day Card Cute Family Photo Attended The Amex X Carbone Beach Event In Mia Included A Photo Of Her And Her Husband From T

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