Izabel Goulart Shocks Fans With Changed Appearance at Cannes Film Festival

Recent social media posts have sparked controversy surrounding supermodel Izabel Goulart's appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. Fans claim to have trouble recognizing her, with some speculating that it may be due to a more 'skinny' and pinched look.

She's one of the most successful international supermodels of the past 20 years, but some fans had trouble recognizing Izabel Goulart at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel, 41, walked the red carpet on Monday with a noticeably taut visage, while her striking eyes appeared to be slightly asymmetrical. The Brazilian beauty also had an uncomfortably pinched expression as she posed for photos. It's unclear what caused her new look, but it may have been a result of her tight ponytail, which could have distorted some of her natural features.

Fans on social media were shocked by her appearance, with posts about Goulart racking up over a million views on social media platforms. The supermodel, who is married to soccer superstar Kevin Trapp, has worked with luxury brands like Chanel, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Loewe, and Roberto Cavalli throughout her career. She served as a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2005 and walked in the lingerie brand's iconic runway show for over a decade.

A few years ago, Goulart gave her fans an insight into the diet and exercise regimen that have allowed her to retain her exquisite figure. As for her diet, she explained, 'I try to keep the foods I put in my body as basic as possible: protein, carbs and vegetables. '





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