British designer Jabez Bartlett debuts his new furniture collection, blending industrial PVC and resin with sculptural aesthetics seen in his work for Phoebe Philo and Chanel.

British designer Jabez Bartlett is transitioning from creating immersive fashion sets to launching a debut furniture line, marking a significant pivot in his creative career. After a decade of designing worlds for luxury brands including Phoebe Philo and Chanel, Bartlett is introducing sculptural pieces that merge industrial materials with high-end aesthetics.

The Origin of the Furniture Line

Bartlett's entry into furniture design began two years ago when he could not find an affordable coffee table that met his specific design standards. Instead of purchasing an expensive existing piece, he used the savings to commission his first custom table from his south London studio. This initial project involved experimenting with plaster and resin, resulting in a pillowy PVC table with a resin top that resembles an inflatable lilo.

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The designer describes the physics of the heavy resin top pushing down on the inflatable sides as the primary material element of the piece. This early success led to the development of Table 02 and Table 03, both priced at £4,900. These pieces feature resin, polyurethane, and inflatable elements, establishing a signature style that balances weight and lightness.

Integration with High Fashion Campaigns

The furniture line has already been integrated into major advertising campaigns, validating Bartlett's approach to design. Phoebe Philo reportedly loved the initial table, citing the brief as kind of fetishy and noting her specific interest in furniture. This approval encouraged Bartlett to expand his portfolio, leading to appearances at Milan Design Week alongside an inflatable latex lamp and a super-thick acrylic mirror.

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Philip Bone, global creative director for image and film at Chanel, notes that the balance between craft and luxury in Bartlett's work reflects his unique design philosophy. Bartlett previously created a wall-to-ceiling pink set for the launch of the Première Charms Blush watch, further demonstrating his ability to translate sculptural concepts into commercial and artistic contexts.

Artistic Influences and Design Process

Bartlett grew up in rural Devon, where his father produced travel documentaries for Channel 4 and his mother was a fashion model. He credits his isolation in nature and childhood activities like playing Lego and Warhammer for his imaginative approach to design. His parents would take him to B&Q to acquire polystyrene and spray foam, fueling his passion for creating models and landscapes.

Photography and literature remain constant inspirations for the designer. His new solo exhibition, opening in north London at the end of the month, is titled Love Poems. The show will feature works like the Thorned Column, made from resin, cast plaster, and plywood, showcasing his continued exploration of tactile and visual tension.

Future Exhibitions and Global Reach

The debut solo exhibition at a north London space serves as the official launch for the furniture collection. Bartlett, who graduated from Bournemouth Film School in 2012, continues to balance his studio work with brand campaigns, having recently spent three weeks in New York on a shoot. His furniture pieces, described by friends as apocalypse chic, maintain a tension between industrial durability and delicate form.