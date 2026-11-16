Jack Debson Jailed for Three Years for Smuggling 33kg Cannabis from Thailand

Seventy-four-year-old Jack Debson receives a three-year prison sentence at Manchester Crown Court after admitting to importing 33.25kg of cannabis valued at £100,000 from Thailand.

Jack Debson, a seventy-four-year-old pensioner from Liverpool, has been sentenced to three years in prison for attempting to smuggle a massive quantity of cannabis into the United Kingdom. The conviction follows his capture at Manchester Airport on June 11 with two suitcases containing 33.25kg of the Class B drug, which had an estimated street value of £100,000.

The Arrest and Initial Denials at Manchester Airport

Debson arrived at Terminal 2 after completing a flight from Thailand via Dubai. He was intercepted by Border Force officials who became suspicious of his luggage. Initially, Debson told prosecutors, led by Evita Perkone at Manchester Crown Court, that he had packed the suitcases himself and that they contained only clothes.

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He vigorously denied any knowledge of illegal substances during the initial screening. However, when officers opened the first suitcase, they discovered black vacuum-sealed packages hidden beneath a towel. The search of the second suitcase revealed further packages of the drug, bringing the total weight to 33.25kg. Debson attempted to claim that the clothes in the case were different from those he had packed, but this explanation failed to hold up.

Admission of Guilt and Financial Motivation

Four days before his trial was scheduled to begin, Debson changed his stance and admitted to the charges. He confessed that he had agreed to smuggle the stash in exchange for a payment of £3,000. Although he claimed he was acting under the direction of others, he accepted full responsibility for transporting the narcotics across international borders.

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This admission marked a significant turning point in the legal proceedings. The prosecution highlighted that Debson was aware of the illegality of his actions, given his extensive criminal history. Despite his age and initial denials, the evidence recovered from his luggage provided conclusive proof of his involvement in the international drug trade.

Criminal History and Rejected Rehabilitation Arguments

The court heard that Debson has a long record of offending, including seven sets of previous convictions for eleven offenses. Notably, he had prior convictions for growing cannabis, which previously resulted in a five-year prison sentence in October 2011. He also received a thirteen-month sentence in the following year for the production of cannabis.

During the sentencing hearing, defense lawyer James Hudson argued for leniency, citing Debson's poor health, which included heart problems and high blood pressure. Hudson urged Judge Alan Conrad KC to consider the realistic prospect of rehabilitation, suggesting that immediate custody might not be the appropriate response given the defendant's age and medical conditions.

Sentencing Decision and Warning to Smugglers

Judge Alan Conrad KC rejected the defense's arguments, stating that crimes of this nature were of increasing prevalence and that deterrence was a primary consideration. The judge relied on a pre-sentence report which concluded that Debson showed no remorse and failed to appreciate the harm caused by his actions. Consequently, the court found no realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

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Debson appeared in court via videolink and thanked the judge after the sentence was announced. His imprisonment marks him as the latest individual caught in a surge of smugglers attempting to bring drugs into the UK from Thailand. The three-year custodial sentence underscores the strict penalties applied to those involved in high-volume drug importation.