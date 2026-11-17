Love Island star Jack Fincham arrested in Dartford on suspicion of drug-driving, becoming his second arrest in two months amid ongoing sobriety struggles.

Jack Fincham, the well-known television personality from the 2015 season of Love Island, has been arrested by Kent Police on suspicion of drug-driving. The incident occurred close to the Bluewater Shopping Centre in Dartford, Kent, shortly before 11am on November 3. This latest legal trouble marks the second time the 34-year-old has been detained by law enforcement in less than two months, raising serious questions about his recent conduct and personal stability.

Arrest Details and Police Statement

A spokesperson for Kent Police confirmed that the 34-year-old man from Swanley was taken into custody in Bean Lane, Dartford, at approximately 10:46am on November 3. The officer statement listed three specific charges: driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, and driving under the influence of drugs. Fincham was transported to the Medway Police Station in Kent for processing and has since been released on bail while investigations into the incident continue.

Also read Coventry City's Jack Rudoni asking price revealed by club adviser

Recent Legal History and Infractions

This arrest follows a turbulent period in Jack Fincham's life, which includes a previous arrest in September where he was questioned by police after allegedly mounting a brick wall and damaging two trees while driving his Audi TT. The current incident is particularly notable given his history with the justice system. In 2024, Fincham received an 18-month suspended sentence for driving under the influence of cocaine, speeding, and using false number plates. Additionally, in March 2025, his suspended sentence was extended by three months following dangerous dog offenses involving his Cane Corso attacking a runner.

Sobriety Claims and Public Confessions

Despite the current allegations, Fincham had publicly claimed just last week that he was prioritizing his sobriety. He announced on Instagram that he was stepping away from an upcoming celebrity boxing fight scheduled for December 12 to focus on personal issues. A friend of Fincham's later contradicted these public statements, confirming that the star had arrested for drug-driving and admitting that he had fallen off the wagon. The source stated that Fincham had been lying to everyone about his sobriety and was disappointed in himself for letting people down again.

Advertisement

Rehabilitation Efforts and Past Treatment

Jack Fincham's struggles with substance abuse have been a long-standing part of his public narrative. Less than a year prior to this arrest, he received £32,000 of treatment at a rehabilitation center in Merseyside. He previously spoke candidly about this experience on Good Morning Britain, detailing a six-week detox from prescription drugs such as benzodiazepines and pregabalin. He described the physical detox as clinically handled but noted that the emotional difficulty of suppressing feelings had been the harder part of the process.

Impact on Career and Personal Life

The arrest has cast a shadow over Fincham's recent career moves and personal relationships. He had been preparing for a celebrity boxing bout against an unnamed opponent, a project he ultimately withdrew from citing his personal life. The source close to Fincham mentioned that he had a new love interest and wanted to move forward with his boxing career, but the recent arrest has disrupted these plans. The TV personality's history of missing community service due to rehab stays and his previous bans from driving suggest a complex ongoing battle with personal demons.