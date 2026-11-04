Jack Fincham Arrested For Suspicion Of Drug Driving Following Sidcup Crash

Love Island star Jack Fincham was arrested in Sidcup on suspicion of drug driving after crashing his Audi TT. He faces legal scrutiny following a history of substance issues and previous convictions.

Reality television personality Jack Fincham has been taken into custody by law enforcement officials in south-east London following a serious vehicle collision. The former Love Island contestant is currently facing investigation for suspected drug-driving after his Audi TT crashed into a brick wall and damaged two trees near Sidcup.

The Incident And Immediate Police Response

Authorities were alerted to the scene after reports indicated that Fincham attempted to leave the area following the accident. Witnesses described the severity of the crash, with one individual noting that the vehicle had struck one wall and remained balanced against the next structure. Police officers located Fincham near the site of the incident and proceeded to question him regarding the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Also read Jack Lowden breaks silence on claims he's 'favourite' to play Bond

A History Of Legal Issues And Substance Struggles

This latest development occurs less than a year after Fincham received an eighteen-month suspended sentence in 2024 for multiple traffic offenses. That previous conviction involved driving under the influence of cocaine, speeding, and using false number plates on a white BMW. At that time, he admitted to fraudulently using a registration plate because he could not afford insurance, leading to a significant legal record.

Advertisement

Sobriety Claims And Rehabilitation Background

A source close to Fincham confirmed to media outlets that he was interviewed at a police station on October 26 but has not yet been formally charged. The representative stated that Fincham has been sober and drug-free since the alleged crash on September 20. They emphasized his commitment to getting his life back on track and expressed remorse for the incident, noting he is now focusing on enjoying his sobriety.

Previous Court Appearances And Treatment Efforts

Fincham recently completed a stay at Rainford Hall rehabilitation centre in Merseyside, where he underwent detoxification from benzodiazepines and pregabalin. He previously missed community service obligations due to this treatment, resulting in a fine and court costs rather than imprisonment. His legal troubles also extended to March 2025 when his suspended sentence was extended for dangerous dog offenses involving a Cane Corso.