Jack Fincham Opens Up About Recovery Journey, Homelessness, and Plans for a Comeback

Former Love Island star Jack Fincham discusses his struggles with substance abuse, current homelessness, and his path to recovery, including his experiences in rehab, the importance of his dog, and plans for a return to acting and television.

Former reality TV star Jack Fincham has opened up about his ongoing recovery journey after battling substance abuse and experiencing significant life changes. The 34-year-old, who previously gained fame on Love Island , shared an Instagram update reflecting on his struggles and his determination to rebuild his life.

Fincham revealed that he is currently homeless, residing in a hotel with his dog, Elvis, after a relapse into drinking and drugs and a fallout with his family following his second stint in rehab. He has been candid about the challenges he faces, admitting that recovery is not easy and that some days are a struggle. However, he remains optimistic, expressing a sense of hope for the future and a desire to return to his acting career. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Fincham acknowledged the difficulties he's encountered, saying, Recovery ain’t easy, I’m not gonna pretend it is, some days I’m on it, some days I’m just trying to get through. You lose people you love along the way, but maybe that’s part of becoming who you are meant to be but things are looking up good things are coming my way and for once in my life I feel like I deserve it, it’s okay to be me. As long as you can smile, everything will be okay as long as you are breathing, everything will be okay one day at a time. Come back pending. He also highlighted the importance of his dog, Elvis, for his emotional well-being and credited him with providing crucial support. Fincham also spoke about his experience in rehab, the treatment costing £32,000 at Rainford Hall, Merseyside, which he found both challenging and transformative. He expressed gratitude for the kindness he received from the staff there, stating that it was a level of care he had not experienced in a long time. The former reality TV personality is now determined to get back on track and revealed his plans to get back into acting and TV work, emphasizing a fresh start and a positive outlook on the future. He is trying to figure out what to do and where he wants to live. \Fincham has also shared details of his past struggles with substance abuse, revealing the underlying emotional issues that contributed to his addiction. He spoke about his experience in rehab, detailing the difficult process of addressing his feelings and understanding his triggers. During his appearance on Good Morning Britain, he shared that stopping drugs was the easy part of rehab, the withdrawal was a clinically done. The difficult part, he explained, was confronting his emotions, which he had suppressed for a long time. He discussed the allure of drugs and alcohol as a means of escaping difficult feelings, acknowledging their temporary relief but also their destructive impact. Fincham also admitted that he didn’t like himself for a long time. The people at Rainford and people he’s been working with over the past eight weeks have finally made me realise I’m actually alright. I’m enough. I can go and do all the things that I want to do. He expressed a newfound sense of self-worth, recognizing that he is enough and capable of pursuing his goals. Fincham has revealed he is starting again from zero. I'm a very optimistic person and I just think it can't get any worse than this. I'm gonna do my acting and get back into TV work. I'm gonna do all the things I said I was gonna do. Fincham's story offers insights into the realities of recovery from addiction, highlighting the importance of emotional well-being, support systems, and a positive mindset. He remains optimistic. He is trying to rebuild his life and is determined to get back on track.\The former Love Island star is candid about losing people he loves and his current state of being homeless. He has been open about how much rehab has cost and how he has been struggling with the aftermath. He expressed the need to reset and figure out what to do in his life, and where to live. He found leaving rehab scary. He said there has been a few struggles along the way and is now starting again from zero. He is now focused on rebuilding his life with a positive outlook. The star is planning his comeback and looking forward to his acting and TV work. He has gone through the process of detox and now focuses on his mental health, which he believes is very important. He is thankful for his dog Elvis who has been a companion in tough times. He is now working with people who are helping him rebuild his life. He believes his life can't get any worse. He is hoping good things are coming his way and feels like he deserves it. Fincham explained that he hasn't got much left. Jack, who received £32,000 of treatment at Rainford Hall, Merseyside, said he was struggling with life post rehab and backlash from family which has left him living in a hotel with his dog. He is trying to move on with his life after leaving rehab. He is working through his feelings. He said he hadn’t felt comfortable in his own skin for a long time. He said I'm actually alright. I'm enough. I can go and do all the things that I want to do. He also discussed the stopping drugs part was the easy part. He went in there, he did a detox of benzodiazepines and pregabalin, prescription drugs. He had a six week detox of prescription drugs. It took him quite a while, he knew that needed to go. But that was the easy part. That was clinically done to the T. He didn't like himself and feels that his life can't get any wors





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