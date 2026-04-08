Jack Fincham Reveals New Job After Court Appearance for Community Service Failure

Love Island star Jack Fincham has started a new job in office supplies and stationery after being fined for failing to complete community service related to previous driving and dog offenses. The news comes after a struggle with addiction and a stint in rehab.

Former Love Island star Jack Fincham , 34, has revealed his new employment in the office supplies and stationery sector, earning a salary of £40,000. This news surfaced following his appearance at Medway Magistrates' Court, where he was fined £375, along with £60 in court costs, for failing to complete three shifts of unpaid community service.

The community service was part of the conditions of a suspended sentence that Fincham received in 2024 for a series of driving offenses, including driving under the influence of cocaine, speeding, and using false number plates. Further complicating matters, his suspended sentence was extended by three months in 2025 due to dangerous dog offenses involving his Cane Corso, which attacked a runner. Fincham’s inability to fulfill his community service obligations stemmed from his two-month stay at the Rainford Hall rehabilitation centre in Merseyside, where he sought treatment for addiction. The court heard that his addiction issues had 'spiralled out of control', leading to his admission for 'intensive supervision' at the rehab facility until March 23. Roger Haw, Fincham's defense, argued that incarcerating him now would be counterproductive, given his efforts to address his issues. He asserted that Fincham was now in a position to earn a living, making a fine a more appropriate penalty. The magistrates agreed, finding imprisonment disproportionate and opting for the financial penalty. \Fincham's legal troubles began on August 26, 2023, when he was pulled over by police on the A2 in Dartford, Kent. He was found driving on the hard shoulder in heavy traffic. While a breath test was negative, a drug wipe tested positive for cocaine. Additionally, Fincham was driving without insurance, as he admitted he couldn’t afford it, and had asked a friend to clone his number plate to match his car, hiding his lack of coverage. He confessed to using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving under the influence of drugs, driving without due care, and fraudulently using a registration. For these offenses, he received a 12-week suspended sentence, reduced from 16 weeks due to his early guilty plea. In January 2025, he was initially sentenced to six weeks in jail for the dangerous dog offenses, but this was later overturned on appeal, resulting in the extension of his suspended sentence. Following the recent court appearance, Fincham took to Instagram to reassure his followers that he was 'starting again,' addressing concerns about misconstrued reports. He stated his intention to resume his career, including acting, TV work, and boxing, emphasizing his commitment to leaving his past mistakes behind and focusing on a positive future. He vowed to take full accountability for his actions. The Daily Mail has been approached for comment from Fincham’s representatives. \The proceedings highlight a difficult period for the reality TV personality, marked by substance abuse issues, legal consequences, and personal struggles. The court's decision to fine him reflects an acknowledgment of his efforts to overcome his addiction and rehabilitate himself. The incident underscores the challenges faced by individuals in the public eye dealing with substance abuse and the efforts to balance punishment with rehabilitation. Fincham’s public statements after the court appearance indicate his resolve to move forward and regain control of his life and career. The narrative also brings to light the consequences of driving under the influence of drugs, driving without insurance, and other traffic violations. The details of his case serve as a cautionary tale about the implications of poor decision-making and the importance of seeking help when facing addiction





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Love Island Star Jack Fincham Fined for Missed Community Service, Lands New JobJack Fincham, formerly of Love Island, has been fined for failing to complete community service, a result of his stay in rehab. He has also revealed his new job in office supplies and stationery, with a £40,000 salary. This follows a history of legal troubles, including a suspended sentence for drug driving and dangerous dog offenses. Fincham is now vowing to return to acting, TV work, and boxing.

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