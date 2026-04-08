Jack Fincham Reveals New Job After Court Appearance for Rehab-Related Community Service Failure

Love Island star Jack Fincham has started a new job in office supplies and stationery, and was fined after failing to complete community service due to rehab. He addresses his past mistakes and looks forward to a positive future.

Former Love Island star Jack Fincham has revealed details of his new job and his commitment to a fresh start following a recent court appearance. The reality TV personality appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court for failing to complete three shifts of unpaid community service, a condition of his suspended sentence. This sentence stemmed from a 2024 conviction for driving under the influence of cocaine, speeding, and using false number plates.

Fincham was also recently involved in dangerous dog offences which led to an extension of his suspended sentence. The court heard that his failure to fulfill the community service was due to a two-month stay at the Rainford Hall rehabilitation centre in Merseyside, where he sought treatment for addiction. The court opted to impose a fine instead of time behind bars, reflecting Fincham's efforts to address his issues and begin a new chapter. He was fined £375 plus £60 in court costs.\Fincham has begun a new role in 'office supplies and stationery', with a reported salary of £40,000. Roger Haw, Fincham's defense, explained to the court that his client's addiction had 'spiralled out of control,' leading to his inability to complete the unpaid work. Haw argued that sending Fincham to prison would be counterproductive, particularly given his commitment to recovery. He emphasized that Fincham was actively addressing his problems and in a position to earn a living. Bench Chair Stephen Williams agreed, stating that imprisonment would be 'wholly disproportionate'. Fincham's recent legal troubles also included a 2023 incident where he was stopped by police while driving on the hard shoulder with a positive drug test for cocaine. Additionally, he was driving without insurance and fraudulently used a registration plate to match his car. He admitted to several charges including driving under the influence of drugs, driving without insurance and fraudulent use of a registration. \Following the court appearance, Fincham shared a message on Instagram emphasizing his commitment to a fresh start. He addressed concerns about his current situation, stating that he was 'starting again' and intending to pursue acting, TV work, and boxing. He acknowledged his past mistakes and vowed to focus on a positive future, free from negativity. He expressed his determination to achieve his goals and move forward. Fincham was originally sentenced to a 12-week suspended sentence, reduced from 16 weeks, in 2024 for his initial offenses, and later saw his suspended sentence extended by three months for dangerous dog offences. The Daily Mail has been approached for comment from Fincham's representatives regarding the case and his future endeavors. Fincham appears determined to put his past behind him and build a new chapter in his life, focusing on his career and personal well-being





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Jack Fincham Love Island Rehab Court Addiction New Job

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Love Island Star Jack Fincham Fined for Missed Community Service, Lands New JobJack Fincham, formerly of Love Island, has been fined for failing to complete community service, a result of his stay in rehab. He has also revealed his new job in office supplies and stationery, with a £40,000 salary. This follows a history of legal troubles, including a suspended sentence for drug driving and dangerous dog offenses. Fincham is now vowing to return to acting, TV work, and boxing.

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Jack Fincham Reveals New Job After Court Appearance for Community Service FailureLove Island star Jack Fincham has started a new job in office supplies and stationery after being fined for failing to complete community service related to previous driving and dog offenses. The news comes after a struggle with addiction and a stint in rehab.

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