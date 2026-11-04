Jack Fincham Spotted After Drug-Driving Arrest

Former Love Island star Jack Fincham has been seen in public for the first time since his arrest on suspicion of drug-driving following a car crash in Sidcup.

Jack Fincham, the 35-year-old former Love Island star and professional boxer, was spotted leaving a gym in south-east London on Wednesday. This marks his first public appearance since he was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after crashing his vehicle and attempting to leave the scene. The reality television personality had remained out of sight since the incident occurred earlier this month.

Arrest Details And Incident Report

The Metropolitan Police questioned Fincham near the site of the collision in Sidcup on October 26. Reports indicate that his Audi TT mounted a brick wall and damaged two trees before coming to rest. A witness described the severity of the impact, stating that one car had taken out a wall and was balanced on the next structure. Fincham was located at a nearby pub shortly after the crash, where he had attended an addiction support meeting.

Also read Jack Fincham Arrested For Suspicion Of Drug Driving Following Sidcup Crash

Sobriety Claims And Legal Context

A source close to Fincham confirmed to The Sun that he was interviewed at a police station but has not yet been charged with any offenses. The source emphasized that the boxer has been sober and drug-free since the alleged crash on September 20. They stated that Fincham is working hard to rebuild his life and has expressed remorse directly to those involved in the incident. He is currently focusing on maintaining his sobriety and moving forward positively.

Previous Convictions And Rehab History

This incident follows a complex legal history involving substance abuse and driving violations. In 2024, Fincham received an 18-month suspended sentence for driving under the influence of cocaine, speeding, and using false number plates. Less than a year prior to the current arrest, he spent £32,000 on treatment at Rainford Hall rehabilitation centre in Merseyside. He later admitted to failing to complete community service because he was undergoing intensive detoxification from benzodiazepines and pregabalin.

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Boxing Career And Professional Life

Despite these personal challenges, Fincham continues to pursue his passion for boxing professionally. He began training in the sport during his early teens and gained wider recognition through his appearance on Love Island in 2018. His recent fights include an exhibition bout against Anthony Taylor in Dubai in 2022 and a match against Ahmed Mousa at Crypto Fight Night in 2024. He also scheduled bare-knuckle bouts against Aaron Chalmers in 2025 and 2026.

Recent Court Appearances And Sentences

In March 2025, Fincham's suspended sentence was extended by three months due to dangerous dog offences after his Cane Corso attacked a runner. He missed a court appearance in February due to a two-month stay at the rehabilitation facility. When he eventually appeared in court, he avoided prison time by admitting to not completing unpaid work while in rehab. He was handed a £375 fine and £60 in court costs, revealing he had started a new role in office supplies earning £40,000 annually.