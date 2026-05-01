Jack Grealish Back in the Gym as Everton Eye Permanent Deal

Manchester City loanee Jack Grealish is working hard on his recovery from a foot injury while Everton officials express confidence in securing his services for next season, despite a recent incident involving the player in Manchester.

Jack Grealish , the Manchester City winger currently on loan to Everton , has been diligently working on his recovery at the gym following a stress fracture in his left foot.

This comes after recent images circulated online appearing to show the footballer in a dishevelled state at a Manchester bar, sparking public discussion. Grealish, 30, was seen stripping to the waist and putting in effort on an exercise bike, demonstrating his commitment to regaining fitness. The injury has unfortunately concluded his season and dashed any remaining hopes of inclusion in Thomas Tuchel's England World Cup squad.

He shared a selfie on Instagram, showcasing his longer hair and expressing his eagerness to return to the pitch, writing, 'April… Let me live hallelujah. Cannot wait to be back playing football.

' The post garnered supportive responses from fellow footballers like Declan Rice, Robbie Keane, and Jacob Ramsay, highlighting the camaraderie within the football community. Everton officials are increasingly optimistic about securing Grealish's return for the next season. Despite his substantial £300,000-a-week wages, the club is exploring options to retain the on-loan playmaker, who has a year remaining on his contract with Manchester City.

Grealish’s impact during his loan spell was significant, providing two goals and six assists in 22 appearances before his injury in January. His rehabilitation has been based on Merseyside, a positive sign indicating his dedication to the club. While an initial option to buy was set at £50m, Everton may attempt to negotiate a lower fee, potentially around £20m, considering Grealish’s remaining contract length.

Manager David Moyes is reportedly keen to keep the player, recognizing his instant connection with the fans and his contribution to the team’s improved performance, potentially leading to European qualification. Beyond his on-field contributions, Grealish has also made a positive impression off the field through his involvement with the club’s community initiatives. The recent scrutiny surrounding Grealish’s off-field behaviour stems from reports of him appearing to be asleep at a rooftop bar in Manchester.

Witnesses reported attempts to wake him, suggesting he had overindulged. However, Grealish has consistently demonstrated his focus on recovery through social media updates, sharing images of his rehabilitation process, starting with a cast and progressing to a protective boot and knee scooter. He has publicly stated his determination to return 'better and stronger than ever.

' This dedication to his fitness, coupled with his positive impact at Everton, underscores his value as a player and his commitment to his career. The club’s new stadium and improved financial position further bolster their chances of securing his services, despite the financial challenges posed by his high wages. The situation presents a complex negotiation, but the mutual benefits of a continued partnership appear substantial for both Grealish and Everton





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