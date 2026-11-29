Jack Lisowski reflects on his emotional journey following his father's death as he prepares to face Ronnie O'Sullivan in the UK Championship. Find out about his mental health journey and current form.

Jack Lisowski is approaching his upcoming match against Ronnie O'Sullivan at the UK Championship with a sense of emotional clarity and renewed confidence on the snooker table. The 35-year-old professional has navigated a profoundly turbulent period in his personal life, marked by the unexpected death of his father in March 2025, which deeply impacted his well-being and professional outlook.

Lisowski Processes Grief from Father's Death

Jack Lisowski has admitted that the emotional toll of losing his father has had a more lasting and difficult impact than he initially realized during the grieving process. He described his life over the last two years as being filled with extreme highs and lows, noting that he is still healing and has had to learn to be easier on himself as he processes the pain. Lisowski explained that while he initially thought he had moved past the trauma, recent reflection revealed that he had been sweeping his feelings under the rug, making it difficult to fully accept his new reality.

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Professional Help and Mental Health Support

The snooker player emphasized the importance of seeking professional help to manage his grief, stating that no one is a machine and that talking to specialists is essential when feeling stuck in a rut. He shared that reaching out to a professional allowed him to recognize his struggles and begin to heal properly, viewing this open communication as a necessary step in his recovery journey. Lisowski believes that acknowledging these difficulties was crucial for his mental stability, allowing him to approach his life and career with a healthier mindset.

Snooker Form Returns with German Masters 147

Despite a season that was largely forgettable in terms of results, Jack Lisowski has shown encouraging signs of improvement, highlighted by a maximum break of 147 during qualification for the German Masters. He feels that his game has finally clicked back into gear after approximately a year of poor performance, attributing his recent success in UK Championship qualification to finding new techniques he can build upon. The 35-year-old noted that his last three games required him to play at a high level to secure victories, which has significantly boosted his confidence and belief in his current form.

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Upcoming Match Against Ronnie O'Sullivan

Jack Lisowski is set to face Ronnie O'Sullivan on Sunday in York, a clash that he acknowledges as the toughest draw in the tournament despite O'Sullivan's recent struggles with form. The world number 19 is not under any illusions about the challenge, recognizing that O'Sullivan remains the best player in the world when at full strength and that his rustiness is likely temporary. Lisowski expressed that while he is not exactly looking forward to the intense pressure of the match, he is eager to play well and potentially make a run in Yorkshire.

History of Victories Against the Rocket

Lisowski holds a significant psychological milestone in his career, having secured his first victory over Ronnie O'Sullivan at the International Championship last year, avenging previous painful defeats. He described that win as a special moment, noting that beating the seven-time world champion is one of the hardest achievements in sport due to the intimidation factor O'Sullivan presents. The player recalled feeling inferior and upset after previous losses, including a destruction at the Masters in front of a large television audience, making his recent success even more meaningful to his self-esteem and professional confidence.