Jack Nicholson Celebrates 89th Birthday with Family and Joni Mitchell

Lorraine Nicholson shares a rare photo of her reclusive father, Jack Nicholson, celebrating his 89th birthday with family and music icon Joni Mitchell, offering a glimpse into the Hollywood legend's private life.

Jack Nicholson , the celebrated Hollywood icon, recently celebrated his 89th birthday with a private gathering including his daughter Lorraine and music legend Joni Mitchell . Lorraine Nicholson , 36, shared a rare glimpse into her father’s life with a heartwarming Instagram post, showcasing him smiling and clapping along with Mitchell and other guests.

This marks one of the few public acknowledgements of the reclusive actor in recent years, as he has largely withdrawn from the Hollywood spotlight over the past decade. The post included a current photo alongside a nostalgic throwback image of Nicholson from the 1970s. Nicholson’s retirement from acting, with his last film role in 2010’s ‘How Do You Know,’ has fueled speculation about his well-being.

However, recent updates from close friends like Danny DeVito have reassured fans that he is doing ‘great’ and enjoying time with his family. Lorraine has been the primary source of updates on her father’s life, previously sharing a photo in December 2025 of him with her and her son, Ray. Prior to that, Nicholson was spotted at the SNL 50 party in February 2025 and, before that, using a cane in Beverly Hills in 2024.

He has five children from various relationships: Jennifer, Ray, Lorraine, Caleb James Goddard, Honey Hollman, and an estranged daughter, Tessa Gourin. This rare glimpse into Nicholson’s personal life comes as a welcome surprise to fans who have missed his presence in the entertainment industry. The outpouring of affection for the actor highlights his enduring legacy and the public’s continued interest in his well-being.

DeVito, reflecting on their long-standing friendship and collaboration on films like ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,’ emphasized Nicholson’s grounded nature and genuine personality even as his star rose. The recent birthday celebration and Lorraine’s social media posts offer a comforting reminder that the Hollywood legend is surrounded by loved ones and enjoying a peaceful life away from the cameras.

Reports suggesting diminished mental health have been dismissed by sources close to the actor, further solidifying the image of a content and happy Nicholson





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