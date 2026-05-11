Jack Osbourne pays tribute to mum Sharon and wife Aree Gearhart on first Mother's Day after dad's death

Jack Osbourne paid tribute to mum Sharon and wife Aree Gearhart while marking the first Mother's Day since the death of beloved dad Ozzy on Sunday.

Jack Osbourne paid tribute to mum Sharon and wife Aree Gearhart while marking the first Mother's Day since the death of beloved dad Ozzy on Sunday.

The Black Sabbath legend, who was living with Parkinson's, died of heart failure on July 22 last year, just two weeks after performing a farewell concert with his bandmates at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham. Taking to Instagram father-of-five Jack, 40, honoured the pair writing: 'Happy Mother’s Day to the two most extraordinary women on the planet'. Sharon was dressed all in black, while Aree cradled newborn Ozzy alongside Jack and three-year-old daughter Maple.

He is also father to daughters Pearl, 14, Andy Rose Osbourne, 10, and eight-year-old Minnie whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. Last week Sharon's daughter Kelly, 41, shared a sweet photo of her son Sid looking just like his late grandfather Ozzy by sticking out his tongue as they posed together. Kelly quietly ended her engagement in March, just seven months after Slipknot DJ Wilson, 49, proposed at her late father's final concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham.

Kelly welcomed Sidney in 2022, shortly after confirming her pregnancy with social media followers. Sid stuck out his tongue, reminiscent of his late grandfather and Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy, who passed away in July 2025





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Jack Osbourne Sharon Osbourne Aree Gearhart Black Sabbath Parkinson's Heart Failure Ozzy Death Mother's Day Oswald Children OZZY Kelly Osbourne Sid Kelly Aldridge

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