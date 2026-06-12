Jack P Shepherd shows off new hair transplant as he celebrates pregnant wife Hanni Treweek's birthday

Coronation Street's Jack P Shepherd has shared behind-the-scenes snaps of his third hair transplant as he celebrated his pregnant wife Hanni Treweek's birthday with afternoon tea. The actor, 38, took to Instagram to share a slew of snaps with Hanni, 37, including a sweet shot of the pair embracing. Hanni looked radiant in the snaps in a black Rixo dress with white embroidery that skimmed over her burgeoning baby bump.

Jack P Shepherd treated his pregnant wife Hanni Treweek to afternoon tea on Friday ahead of the birth of their first child. The Coronation Street star, 38, took to Instagram on Friday to share a slew of snaps with Hanni Treweek including a sweet shot of the pair embracing.

Hanni, 37, looked radiant in the snaps in a black Rixo dress with white embroidery that skimmed over her burgeoning baby bump. Jack kept things casual on the outing in a white jumper and jeans, removing his baseball cap in some of the snaps to show off the results of his third hair transplant. He captioned his gallery of snaps: 'Happy Birthday Mrs, love you very much, treated her and mother in law to afternoon tea. God we're posh.

' Hanni also shared a selection of images and penned: 'My last birthday before I can call myself a mama. Soon there will be two June babies!!

'There isn't much to do at 39 weeks but go for afternoon tea. ' Coronation Street's Jack P Shepherd showed off the results of his third hair transplant as he treated pregnant wife Hanni Treweek to afternoon tea on her birthday.

Ahead of the birth of his first child, Jack gave fans an update on his third hair transplant after leaving his Corrie co-stars Ben Price and Colson Smith stunned when he revealed his shaved head on the latest episode of their podcast. The actor, who plays David Platt in the ITV soap, has previously undergone the surgical procedure twice before, firstly in 2018 and then the second just a year later in December 2019.

He told fans in an Instagram post: 'Washed it for the first time today, growth is coming through slowly but surely.

' Earlier in the week, Jack left his co-stars and pals Ben Price and Colson Smith gobsmacked as he unveiled his shaved head a day after having the procedure. Discussing the reason for the hair transplant, Jack explained during the On The Sofa podcast: 'This is my third one.

'So most people are thinking, I thought you'd just get one hair transplant and then it's Elvis. But that's not the case apparently, because baldness still progresses as time goes on.

'So I had one in 2018, 2019 and now. So I've had it all done mainly on the front and sections.

' Jack then endured some ribbing from his pals, in which he was compared to Megamind, before Ben eventually deduced: 'I actually don't think you look that bad. I could get used to you like that.

' When asked if it was a big decision to undergo the procedure, Jack shared: 'No because I could see it, I could see it further back in the middle. I could see it going in. So it was sort of act now while I could and I had a bit of time off for the baby, so it was perfect.

' Jack had treated his pregnant wife to a large bouquet of flowers as he celebrated her last birthday before becoming a mother. Jack kept things casual on the outing in a white jumper and jeans, removing his baseball cap in some of the snaps to show off the results of his third hair transplant. Jack and his wife shared the joyous news they were expecting their first child together in a heartwarming Instagram video on Valentine's Day.

The clip saw the couple walking the grounds of a country house where the actor cradled and kissed Hanni's growing tummy. Alongside the clip, Hanni wrote: 'We've been keeping a secret…June 2026. Thank you so much to the dream team who made this so special for us.

' They were inundated with well wishes from Jack's Corrie co-stars, with Sam Aston gushing: 'Awww what wonderful news ❤️ congratulations guys x', while Catherine Tyldesley wrote: 'Congratulations beautiful people' and Claire Sweeney added: 'Congratulations xxx. ' Jack is already a father-of-three, sharing daughter Nyla Rae, 17, and son Reuben, 12, with his ex-fiancée Lauren Shippey and son Greyson, 15, with his ex Sammy Milewski.

Before meeting Hanni, he had been in a relationship with Lauren since he was 14, with the pair previously being engaged. Their relationship hit the rocks in 2010, when the Celebrity Big Brother star cheated on her, fathering Greyson from a one-night stand with sales executive Sammy. He was born with an incurable genetic disorder called alternating hemiplegia, which causes repeated, temporary paralysis (hemiplegia) that can alternate between sides of the body and causes intense pain.

After initially denying paternity, it was proven that Jack was Greyson's dad and Lauren threw the actor out of the house. However, the couple then got back together and he even proposed to her with a £3,000 ring after issuing a public apology, before eventually splitting again in 2017 after 15 years together. It is understood that Jack does not have a parental relationship with Greyson other than to pay child maintenance





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