Jack P Shepherd Supports Pregnant Wife Hanni, Hides Recent Hair Transplant Amid Upcoming Fatherhood

Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd was seen assisting his pregnant wife Hanni Treweek during a Manchester outing, avoiding selfie appearances while concealing his third hair transplant under a cap. Shepherd detailed his latest procedure on a podcast, explaining the ongoing nature of hair loss, as he prepares to welcome his first child with Hanni, while also navigating his complex family history including three children from past relationships.

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd was spotted supporting his pregnant wife Hanni Treweek during a recent outing in Manchester. As Hanni, who is in the final weeks of her pregnancy, stopped to take selfies, Jack played the role of the obliging husband, though he carefully avoided appearing in the shots himself.

He also kept his recent third hair transplant procedure under wraps by wearing a baseball cap to conceal the early stages of regrowth. Shepherd, 38, who portrays David Platt in the long-running ITV soap, recently shared an update with fans about his latest hair restoration surgery. This third procedure follows previous transplants in 2018 and December 2019.

He explained during an episode of the On The Sofa podcast with co-stars Ben Price and Colson Smith that male pattern baldness continues to progress even after initial transplants, requiring ongoing treatment. He detailed that his work has focused primarily on the front and sections of his hairline. His revelation left colleagues Price and Smith stunned, with some light-hearted comparison to the character Megamind. Price later commented he could get used to the shaved look.

Shepherd noted the timing aligned with his upcoming paternity leave, stating he could see the hair loss receding further and decided to act while he had a window of downtime. The couple announced they are expecting their first child together in a Valentine's Day Instagram video, showing them at a country house with Shepherd cradling and kissing Hanni's baby bump. The post, which included the caption "We've been keeping a secret…June 2026," received congratulations from many Coronation Street cast members.

While this will be Shepherd's first child with Hanni, he is already a father to three children from previous relationships. He shares daughter Nyla Rae, 17, and son Reuben, 12, with his ex-fiancée Lauren Shippey, with whom he had a long-term on-and-off relationship spanning from his teenage years until their final split in 2017.

He also has a son, Greyson, 15, with ex Sammy Milewski, conceived from a one-night stand that led to the initial breakdown of his relationship with Shippey in 2010. Greyson was born with alternating hemiplegia, a rare genetic disorder causing recurrent paralysis and intense pain, and Shepherd does not have an active parental relationship with him beyond child support payments.

Shepherd and Hanni met in 2017 when she worked in the press office for Coronation Street; she later became a storyline writer credited on over 500 episodes before leaving to pursue a career as a fashion influencer





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jack P Shepherd Hanni Treweek Coronation Street Hair Transplant Pregnancy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stanley Johnson recovering from colon cancer; celebrity updates on Jack Whitehall, Ronnie Wood, and moreStanley Johnson, 85, undergoes successful colon cancer surgery; Jack Whitehall jokes about marriage struggles; Jemma Kidd's son serves as Page of Honour; Ronnie Wood reflects on wasted millions; Gracie Friel performs at Harry Styles' festival; Jo Wood and Ingrid Tarrant embark on a road trip.

Read more »

Corrie's Jack P Shepherd seen with wife as he takes time away for baby's arrivalThe ITV soap star and his wife, Hanni Treweek, are awaiting the arrival of their first child together any day now

Read more »

Jobcentre Plus Supports North Lanarkshire Jobseekers with Work ExperienceClaimant count down eight per cent year-on-year; focus on tailored support for young people, older workers, and disabled; work experience opportunities include Barista Taster Sessions, construction placements, and roles with charities.

Read more »

Paid paternity leave supports new fathers' mental health, study findsA new study from Northwestern University and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago highlights the critical role paid paternal leave plays in supporting new dads' mental health following the birth of their baby.

Read more »