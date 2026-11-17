Jack Sabato, son of Virginia Madsen and Antonio Sabato Jr, faces felony charges after a fatal crash in Anchorage, Alaska. Details on the investigation and court proceedings.

Jack Sabato, the 32-year-old son of actress Virginia Madsen and actor Antonio Sabato Jr, remains in custody at the Anchorage Correctional Complex in Alaska. He is facing serious felony charges following a fatal hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of 42-year-old Carl Simmonds on November 9. Sabato was arrested in Anchorage last week after authorities linked his vehicle to the crash, which occurred shortly before 6am near the Blood Bank of Alaska. The arrest has drawn significant media attention due to the high-profile identities of his parents, though the legal proceedings focus strictly on the circumstances of the accident.

Crash Details And Police Investigation

Charging documents obtained by KTUU reveal that Sabato told officers he was driving his Chevrolet Tahoe home after working as a DoorDash delivery driver around 5:35am on Monday morning. He stated that he turned onto a road near a hospital when "something suddenly appeared in the road" and his headlights simultaneously went out. Sabato admitted to hitting "something" but claimed he did not stop to check because he was "scared that he did not have insurance." Police investigators noted that surveillance footage captured a Chevrolet Tahoe striking Simmonds at approximately 5:35am with no braking observed before or after the impact.

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Evidence Linking Vehicle To The Scene

Officers arriving at the scene discovered Simmonds' body on the sidewalk along with broken car parts and two Crocs-style shoes in the roadway. One of the damaged vehicle pieces bore a General Motors insignia, which helped investigators narrow their search for the responsible vehicle. Surveillance video further confirmed the involvement of a Chevrolet Tahoe. Using a law enforcement database, authorities determined the vehicle was registered to Sabato. Police subsequently located the car outside an Amazon warehouse where Sabato worked. The vehicle had "fresh damage to the right front corner that was consistent with a pedestrian strike," prompting officers to obtain a warrant and seize the SUV.

Statements Made To Authorities

Hours after the crash, at 2:46pm, Jack allegedy called police to report that he had hit an animal with his Tahoe. Sabato explained that he planned to report the incident after seeing police activity near the crash scene while heading to work at Amazon. However, he claimed he only called police after his girlfriend informed him that his SUV had been seized, stating he "knew the worst." During questioning, Sabato allegedly admitted to knowing he hit "something" but maintained he did not realize it was a person. He also told investigators he ran a red light following the crash because he did not feel safe driving without working headlights.

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Arraignment And Legal Proceedings

Sabato appeared for an arraignment hearing last Tuesday, where he was seen looking downcast and clad in a yellow jumpsuit. His defense attorney argued that his client contacted police and cooperated with investigators, while also pointing out his lack of prior criminal convictions in Alaska. Sabato spoke briefly to confirm he was working as an Amazon delivery driver and answered "no" when asked if he had any money saved up. The judge set his bail at $5,000 and issued a no-driving order. An additional $5,000 penalty was imposed if he fails to show up for further court dates.

Family Background And Public Reaction

Jack Sabato was born in 1994 and is the only child of Virginia Madsen and Antonio Sabato Jr, who separated in 1998. The family was photographed together in Los Angeles in 2012 and Hollywood in 1999, providing a public glimpse into their lives prior to this legal crisis. As news spread about his son's involvement in the crash, Antonio Sabato Jr released a statement on social media addressing the situation. The case remains ongoing as authorities continue to examine the full circumstances surrounding the death of Carl Simmonds in Anchorage.