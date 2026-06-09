Jack Schlossberg Reacts to Madonna's JFK Jr. Claim with Laughter While Campaigning

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of JFK, responds with humor to Madonna's claim that his uncle was her best lover, during a live interview promoting his congressional campaign.

Jack Schlossberg , the grandson of President John F. Kennedy and son of Caroline Kennedy, faced an unexpected question while promoting his campaign for a New York congressional seat.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen Live, host Andy Cohen asked Schlossberg about a recent revelation by Madonna that his uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., was the best lover she ever had. The Queen of Pop made the claim in a video for the gay hookup app Grindr, where she was asked to name her best sexual partner.

After insisting she would only name dead people, she whispered John Kennedy Jr. The comment quickly went viral, prompting Cohen to seek Schlossberg's reaction. Initially stumbling over his words, Schlossberg eventually laughed and said, All I can say is that I bet she was right, causing both men to chuckle. The lighthearted moment contrasted with Schlossberg's previous fiery responses to Ryan Murphy's TV series about JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, which he criticized as a grotesque display.

He even challenged Murphy to donate profits to the Kennedy Library. Schlossberg's campaign for the seat held by retiring Jerry Nadler has been marked by his outspoken social media presence, but this incident showed a more restrained side as he navigated the delicate balance between family legacy and political ambition. The Madonna revelation also rekindled interest in the brief but intense romance between the pop star and JFK Jr. in the late 1980s, which reportedly dismayed Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

According to biographer J. Randy Taraborrelli, Jackie questioned why her son would date someone who called herself a Material Girl. JFK Jr. retorted with a jab about her own materialism. Despite the split, they remained friendly, and JFK Jr. even considered putting Madonna on the cover of his magazine George, dressed as his mother in a pillbox hat. Schlossberg's amused reaction to Madonna's claim suggests a family that can laugh about its past while focusing on the future.

As he campaigns on issues like climate change and healthcare, this moment of levity may help humanize him to voters. However, it also highlights the constant scrutiny that comes with the Kennedy name, where even decades-old scandals resurface. The exchange with Cohen ended with Schlossberg joking about his campaign strategy, showing he can handle the spotlight with grace and humor.

Madonna's comment, while provocative, also serves as a reminder of JFK Jr.'s enduring allure, which continues to fascinate the public long after his tragic death. For Schlossberg, the challenge is to carve his own path while honoring a complex legacy. Whether he succeeds in winning the congressional seat remains to be seen, but his handling of this awkward question suggests he has the poise to navigate the political arena.

The intersection of pop culture and politics is nothing new, and Schlossberg's ability to engage with it without losing his composure may serve him well on the campaign trail. As the race heats up, voters will be watching to see if he can translate his famous name into effective representation. For now, he can add this memorable TV moment to his growing list of public appearances, proving that even the most unexpected questions can be turned into opportunities for connection





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