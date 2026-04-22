Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner Enjoy Luxurious Minimoon After Lavish Wedding

Newlyweds Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner are basking in post-wedding bliss with a minimoon at the exclusive Coworth Park, following a £250,000 ceremony attended by A-list guests. Details of their wedding and honeymoon plans are revealed.

Newlyweds Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner are currently enjoying a luxurious minimoon at Coworth Park , a hotel costing £2,000 per night, before embarking on their honeymoon to Venice.

The couple recently celebrated their wedding last Saturday at the historic Euridge Manor in the Cotswolds, a lavish event estimated to have cost around £250,000. The ceremony was attended by a close circle of family and friends, including prominent figures like James Corden, Freddie Flintoff, and Jamie Redknapp, who were notably discreet about their presence. Following the wedding, the guests continued the celebration at the five-star Coworth Park hotel in Ascot, enjoying festivities that lasted until 2 am.

Recent images shared by Roxy Horner on her Instagram showcase the couple and their daughter, Elsie, continuing their minimoon at the upscale hotel. One photo depicts Roxy relaxing on the estate grounds with Elsie, while another captures a heartwarming moment of Elsie interacting with a horse in the hotel's stables.

Coworth Park, an extension of the renowned Dorchester Hotel, gained significant attention when Prince Harry spent the night there before his 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle, accompanied by his brother, Prince William. The hotel is situated on a sprawling 240-acre estate in Berkshire parkland, blending historical Georgian architecture with contemporary design.

The most opulent suite, the Mansion House Premium Suite, offers a private butler service and costs approximately £2,000 per night, featuring amenities like a copper bathtub and twice-daily room service. Guests were reportedly asked to keep noise levels down due to previous complaints to the local council. Details emerging about the wedding reveal Roxy Horner wore two stunning bridal gowns designed by Galia Lahav, each costing up to £16,000, along with a matching veil and Alaïa heels.

She also honored her late grandmother by wearing her engagement ring. Security measures were implemented to protect the couple's privacy, with umbrellas used to shield Roxy from public view. The bridesmaids, Sophie Longford and Milly Slinger, wore elegant champagne-peach dresses. Jack Whitehall opted for a traditional black tie suit with Christian Louboutin shoes.

He was reportedly nervous about his speech, and a humorous incident occurred when his trousers split while picking up their daughter, Elsie. The couple, who began dating during the 2020 lockdown and welcomed Elsie in September 2023, received a celebratory display of chocolate-covered strawberries, champagne, and personalized gifts at the hotel. Elsie herself charmed guests by calling out 'daddy daddy' as she walked down the aisle





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Jack Whitehall Roxy Horner Wedding Minimoon Coworth Park

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