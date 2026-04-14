Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner Gear Up for Wedding Weekend Amidst Final Preparations and Star-Studded Celebrations

Comedian Jack Whitehall and model Roxy Horner are on the cusp of their wedding, with last-minute errands and preparations underway. The couple, set to marry this weekend, have already celebrated their stag and hen dos. The wedding is expected to be attended by high-profile celebrities. Details of the pre-wedding festivities, including Roxy's hen do and Jack's stag do, have been shared.

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner are in the final days of their pre-wedding preparations, recently seen running errands and making last-minute appointments. The couple, with Jack aged 37 and Roxy 34, are set to marry this weekend, promising a star-studded guest list that reportedly includes prominent figures like James Corden and Jamie Redknapp. Jack was spotted on Monday with a shopping bag from Christian Louboutin, a clear indication he's planning to make a stylish impression on his big day. The couple's preparations are in full swing as they balance their last minute appointments. A day later, the couple was spotted returning home, having completed more tasks for their wedding. Roxy, without makeup, carried an iced coffee, while Jack was preoccupied, checking his phone. The pre-wedding celebrations have already commenced, with both a stag do for Jack and a hen do for Roxy already completed, leaving them with just the final touches before they say 'I do'.

Roxy's hen do, a boozy weekend in London, was captured and shared on Instagram, showcasing the lavish festivities. The weekend included karaoke sessions, a private dinner, and a dance lesson led by ex-Strictly pro Luba Mushtuk. However, the highlight of Roxy's hen weekend appears to be the surprise lap dance from a Magic Mike stripper at the Hippodrome Casino. Roxy shared her delighted reaction as she was pulled up on stage. She also dazzled in a sheer lace dress while dancing the night away and enjoying karaoke. Her mother-in-law-to-be, Hilary Whitehall, also attended, looking stunning in a pink sequin blazer and matching trousers. Roxy was seen in a white 'wife' cowgirl hat and personalized bridal merchandise. Additionally, she treated her hen party guests to gift bags and matching pyjamas, decorating her hotel room with 'Marriage Material' silver balloons. The pre-wedding celebrations promise a memorable start to their married life.

Meanwhile, Jack's stag do, as reported in the Daily Mail, appears to have been an eventful affair, with the festivities starting at 11am with Guinness and including stops at a mini-golf bar and a racy club. Jack has humorously described his memory of the evening as 'patchy.' The groom wore an inflatable crown, a Tottenham Hotspurs shirt, and a cape. The stag do's lineup consisted of his celebrity friends, including James Corden, Jamie Redknapp and ex-rugby player Lawrence Dallaglio. Starting the day at the Devonshire pub at 3 pm, the group moved to the risque cabaret venue The Box in Soho, before heading home to finalize preparations. The camaraderie was evident in the photos of the group laughing and enjoying each other's company. Their wedding plans are being closely followed by fans and the media, eager to see the union of the comedian and the model, and celebrate their love.





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