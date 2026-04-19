Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner's Lavish Cotswolds Wedding Continues to Dazzle

Following their extravagant £250,000 wedding, Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner's celebrity nuptials at Euridge Manor in the Cotswolds saw guests and family enjoying the festivities into Sunday, with the bride reportedly wearing two designer gowns and the groom overcoming nerves for his speech. Details emerge of a dress code mix-up for the groom's mother and the discreet arrival of A-list guests.

The aftermath of comedian Jack Whitehall and model Roxy Horner 's extravagant wedding tocked in the Cotswolds , with guests and family members trickling out of the historic Euridge Manor venue throughout Sunday afternoon. Among the first to be seen were the groom's proud parents, Hilary and Michael, aged 64 and 86 respectively. Mrs. Whitehall, who had captivated attendees on Saturday in a dazzling red sequinned halterneck gown, opted for a more understated floral print dress on Sunday. The couple arrived arm-in-arm, appearing relaxed after the day's festivities.

Their son, Jack, 36, and his new wife, Roxy, 37, tied the knot in a lavish £250,000 ceremony on Saturday, which was described as a black-tie affair with a theme of 'fizz and frolics.' The celebration reportedly extended into the early hours, with a disco continuing until 2 am.

It is understood that the wedding party had been politely reminded to keep the noise levels down, a precaution stemming from previous issues the venue, Euridge Manor, encountered with the local council in 2023 due to noise complaints. This detail adds a touch of relatable reality to the otherwise opulent event.

The wedding preparations themselves were not without their amusing, albeit stressful, moments. Hilary Whitehall recently revealed that her son had initially provided her with an incorrect dress code for the ceremony. Weeks after receiving the initial instruction, the wedding invitation arrived detailing a completely different dress code, forcing Hilary to scramble to find a suitable alternative. She recounted Jack's apologetic response, 'Sorry about that, Mumsy.' Meanwhile, behind the scenes, the bride, Roxy, made a striking impression, reportedly wearing not one, but two bespoke creations from Belarusian designer Galia Lahav. These exquisite gowns are believed to have cost approximately £16,000 each. The first, more formal dress was worn for the official wedding proceedings, while a second, designed for ease of movement, was chosen for dancing.

Roxy, who has been in a relationship with Jack since the 2020 lockdown, dedicated a significant amount of time to selecting the perfect bridal attire. To maintain an element of surprise and exclusivity, the bride was discreetly escorted by a security team who utilized umbrellas to shield her from public view as she arrived at the venue. Adding to the bridal party's elegance were Roxy's bridesmaids, fellow models Sophie Longford and Milly Slinger, who sported elegant ankle-length champagne-peach dresses. The groom, Jack, embraced tradition in a classic black-tie suit, complete with a floral buttonhole and a pair of £800 Christian Louboutin shoes. He was observed arriving at the venue around 4 pm, reportedly carrying his groom's speech, with friends noting his considerable nervousness about delivering it.

The star-studded guest list included prominent figures from the entertainment and sports worlds. Many guests arrived discreetly, utilizing a blacked-out people-carrier to avoid unwanted attention. Anticipated attendees included James Corden, Jamie Redknapp, Freddie Flintoff, and David Gardner, a close confidant of David Beckham. It's worth noting that Corden, Redknapp, and Gardner were also present at Jack's stag do in London's Soho just three weeks prior, an event where the groom-to-be was notably pictured wearing a blow-up crown and appearing somewhat worse for wear, a humorous contrast to his wedding day demeanor.

The entire event, from the personal anecdotes to the high-profile guests, painted a picture of a meticulously planned yet joyfully uninhibited celebration of love and commitment.

The wedding festivities for Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner unfolded over a weekend at the picturesque Euridge Manor in the Cotswolds, a venue steeped in 17th-century charm. The celebration, estimated to have cost a substantial £250,000, showcased a blend of formal elegance and lively revelry. While the ceremony itself concluded, the atmosphere lingered, with family members and friends continuing to emerge on Sunday afternoon, reflecting the enduring spirit of the event. The groom's parents, Michael and Hilary, made a visible appearance, their presence underscoring the familial joy surrounding the union.

Hilary’s transition from a show-stopping sequinned dress on Saturday to a more relaxed floral ensemble on Sunday highlighted the different phases of the wedding weekend. The 'fizz and frolics' theme of the reception suggested an evening filled with merriment and perhaps a touch of playful chaos, culminating in a late-night disco that kept the celebrations going. The venue's past brush with the council over noise levels added a subtle layer of intrigue, implying that the couple and their guests were mindful of respecting the surrounding community while still indulging in their special occasion. This detail, shared by sources close to the event, provided a candid glimpse into the practical considerations that accompany such a grand celebration.

The bride's choice of two distinct designer gowns, a testament to modern bridal fashion trends, further elevated the glamour quotient. The strategic shielding of Roxy from public view upon her arrival was a deliberate move to preserve the sanctity and intimacy of the moment, a practice often employed by celebrities seeking to control their public narrative on such personal milestones. The bridesmaids' coordinated attire added a cohesive and sophisticated visual element to the bridal procession.

Jack's classic formal wear, including his choice of luxury footwear, demonstrated a commitment to tradition while still reflecting his personal style. The anticipation surrounding his groom's speech underscored the emotional significance of the day for him. The attendance of several well-known personalities not only attested to Jack's popularity but also contributed to the overall buzz and exclusive nature of the event. The contrast between his somewhat boisterous stag party and his seemingly nervous delivery of the wedding speech offered a charming insight into his personality.

Overall, the wedding of Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner was a masterclass in celebrity event planning, successfully balancing opulence with personal touches and ensuring a memorable experience for all involved





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