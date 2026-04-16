Jack Whitehall Enjoys Padel Ahead of Wedding Amidst Mother's Dress Code Mishap

Comedian Jack Whitehall was seen playing padel just days before his wedding to Roxy Horner, following a humorous incident where his mother received incorrect dress code information. The couple's wedding preparations are underway, with Roxy Horner having recently celebrated her hen do.

Comedian Jack Whitehall was spotted enjoying a game of padel, a casual start to his day just before his highly anticipated weekend wedding to model Roxy Horner . The impending nuptials have been a topic of much discussion, not least for Whitehall's mother, Hilary, who recently expressed her frustration after receiving incorrect information about the wedding's dress code.

According to reports, Whitehall had informed his mother of a specific dress code several weeks prior, only for the official wedding invitation to reveal entirely different instructions. Hilary recounted the mix-up, stating that she had already purchased an outfit based on her son's initial advice, leading to some understandable exasperation. Whitehall reportedly apologized to his mother for the sartorial confusion. Meanwhile, preparations for the wedding appear to be in full swing. Bride-to-be Roxy Horner was seen sharing a tender moment with Whitehall as they entered a taxi, with images also capturing her wedding dress being transported to the venue. Horner herself was embracing the bridal ambiance, sporting a white t-shirt, cap, and belt with jeans, a relaxed yet celebratory look. The couple, who are already parents to their two-year-old daughter Elsie, have been pictured displaying affection, underscoring the excitement leading up to their big day. This latest update follows a series of pre-wedding celebrations, including Roxy's vibrant hen do in London earlier this month. The model's Instagram documented a lively weekend filled with karaoke, a private dinner, and a dance lesson from former Strictly Come Dancing professional Luba Mushtuk. A particularly memorable moment for Roxy was a surprise lap dance from a Magic Mike stripper, an event that elicited a visibly shocked and amused reaction from the bride-to-be. Complementing the recent celebrations, Jack Whitehall himself had previously enjoyed his own stag do with a star-studded group of friends, including James Corden and Jamie Redknapp. Whitehall humorously acknowledged the assistance of the Daily Mail in piecing together the events of his stag night, admitting to starting his celebrations with Guinness at 11 AM. He described the night as a wild affair, involving visits to a mini-golf bar and a club, and confessed to having a somewhat hazy recollection of the evening's latter part. He noted that the Daily Mail's coverage provided him with a detailed account of his activities. During his stag festivities, Whitehall was humorously clad in an inflatable crown, a Tottenham Hotspur shirt, and a cape, details that added to the comedic nature of the event. The day's activities included a six-hour pub crawl through Soho, during which he wore a golden crown. His stag party companions, Redknapp and Corden, are well-known to Whitehall from their previous collaborations on Sky's sports-comedy panel show A League Of Their Own. The upcoming wedding promises to be a significant event for the couple, marked by recent celebrations and the characteristic humor of the groom-to-be





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