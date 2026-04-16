Jack Whitehall Enjoys Padel Amidst Wedding Planning Chaos and Mother's Dress Code Mishap

Comedian Jack Whitehall squeezed in a game of padel ahead of his upcoming wedding to Roxy Horner, following an amusing incident where his mother received incorrect dress code information from him, causing some pre-wedding frustration.

Comedian Jack Whitehall was spotted enjoying a game of padel on Thursday, a welcome distraction after his mother, Hilary, expressed frustration over receiving incorrect wedding dress code information from him. Whitehall, 37, cut a relaxed figure in a black hoodie, navy shorts, and a light grey t-shirt, accessorizing with a black cap and white trainers.

The incorrect instructions from Jack led his mother to purchase the wrong attire, only for the official wedding invitation to later reveal a different dress code. Hilary recounted the mishap, stating, 'When I asked Jack what the dress code was several weeks ago... he gave me the wrong dress code. I got the wrong dress, the wedding invitation arrived with a completely different dress code on it.' Jack's sheepish response was, 'Sorry about that, Mumsy.' This incident follows a period of intense wedding preparations, as bride-to-be Roxy Horner was seen on Wednesday sharing a tender moment with Jack before they departed in a taxi. Roxy's wedding gown was also observed being transported. Earlier in the month, Roxy celebrated her hen do in London, documented on Instagram with highlights including karaoke, a private dinner, and a dance lesson from former Strictly professional Luba Mushtuk. A particularly memorable moment for Roxy was a surprise lap dance from a Magic Mike stripper at the Hippodrome Casino, which elicited a dropped-jaw reaction. Meanwhile, Jack's own stag do was a boisterous affair, with celebrity friends such as James Corden and Jamie Redknapp in attendance. Jack himself humorously acknowledged the Daily Mail's role in piecing together his somewhat hazy memories of the event, confessing to starting his celebrations with Guinness at 11 am. The upcoming Saturday Night Live host described the stag do as a wild night, involving a visit to a mini-golf bar called Swingers and a visit to a 'racy club'. He recounted some of the 'unwise' antics to Radio X, admitting to a patchy memory of the evening. Jack further detailed that he was made to wear an inflatable crown, a Tottenham Hotspurs shirt, and a cape during his stag celebrations. His Saturday festivities began with a pub crawl through Soho, during which he wore a golden crown. His stag companions included Jamie Redknapp and former rugby player Lawrence Dallaglio. James Corden and Jamie Redknapp were former colleagues of Whitehall on Sky's sports-comedy panel show A League Of Their Own





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jack Whitehall Roxy Horner Wedding Celebrity News Hilary Whitehall

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PSG president and Steven Gerrard spotted playing padel in SpekeThe team faced off in a doubles match at one of Ignite Padel's sites

Read more »

Joanne McNally Enjoys Emotional Reunion with Biological Father and Four Half-Brothers in AustraliaComedian Joanne McNally shared heartwarming photos of her reunion with her biological father, Kevin, and her four half-brothers in Australia during her visit for the Melbourne Comedy Festival. McNally, adopted at three months old, expressed her gratitude for the connection with her biological family.

Read more »

Roxy Horner and Jack Whitehall Gear Up for Star-Studded Wedding: Bridal Gown Spotted Ahead of CeremonyModel Roxy Horner and comedian Jack Whitehall are on the cusp of their wedding, with preparations in full swing. A sneak peek revealed Roxy's bridal gown being loaded into a taxi, while the couple shared a loving farewell. Meanwhile, Jack recounted his famously hazy stag do, crediting the Daily Mail for piecing together the night's events.

Read more »

Steven Gerrard and PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi Clash on Padel CourtTwo prominent figures, former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard and Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser bin Ghanim Al-Khelaifi, were seen competing in a Padel match in Merseyside. Al-Khelaifi was in the city for the Champions League quarter-final between Liverpool FC and PSG. The news highlights the growing popularity of Padel in the region.

Read more »

'Bethnal Green padel court pushes out roller-skating community'Roller-skaters are petitioning against a padel court that has opened in a park popular for skating.

Read more »

Kym Marsh enjoys reunion with Hear'Say bandmate 24 years after splitThese days, Kym can be found on the stage as is currently touring the country in Single White Female

Read more »