Jack Whitehall Enjoys Padel Session Amidst Wedding Preparations and Mother's Dress Code Mishap

Comedian Jack Whitehall was spotted playing padel ahead of his wedding to Roxy Horner. The event is marked by a humorous incident where his mother received incorrect dress code information, and follows separate stag and hen parties.

Comedian Jack Whitehall was seen enjoying a game of padel, a casual activity he chose to partake in ahead of his upcoming weekend wedding to model Roxy Horner . The 37-year-old cut a relaxed figure in a black hoodie, navy shorts, and a light grey t-shirt, accessorized with a black cap and white trainers, racket in hand. This outing follows a humorous mix-up involving his mother, Hilary, who expressed her frustration after receiving incorrect dress code information for the ceremony.

Hilary revealed to the Daily Mail's Richard Eden that Jack had provided her with a dress code several weeks prior, only for her to later discover the instructions were inaccurate. The wedding invitation itself presented a different dress code entirely, prompting Jack to apologize to his mother, humorously referring to her as Mumsy. Preparations for the wedding appear to be well underway. On Wednesday, Jack and his bride-to-be, Roxy, were photographed sharing a kiss as they entered a taxi, presumably en route to final arrangements. The bride's wedding dress was also observed being transported to the awaiting vehicle. Roxy was already embracing her bridal role, dressed in a white t-shirt, baseball cap, and belt, paired with light-wash jeans. The couple, who are parents to their two-year-old daughter Elsie, displayed public displays of affection as they shared a moment before the significant day. Jack, appearing to be a mixture of excited and perhaps a touch nervous, assisted in loading suitcases and Elsie's pram into the taxi. This minor sartorial confusion for Hilary comes after both parties enjoyed their respective pre-wedding celebrations. Roxy recently hosted a lively hen do in London, sharing glimpses of the event on Instagram. The festivities included karaoke, a private dinner, and a dance lesson from former Strictly Come Dancing professional Luba Mushtuk. A highlight for Roxy was a surprise lap dance from a Magic Mike stripper at the Hippodrome Casino, an experience she documented with evident amusement. Meanwhile, Jack recently celebrated his stag do with a host of celebrity friends, including James Corden and Jamie Redknapp. He even humorously acknowledged the Daily Mail's role in helping him recall the details of his own stag party, admitting to starting his celebrations with Guinness at 11 am. He recounted to Radio X that his memory of the evening was somewhat hazy, but the newspaper's coverage provided a day-by-day account of his antics. Describing the event as 'pretty tame' despite starting with early morning drinks, he mentioned being made to wear an inflatable crown, a Tottenham Hotspur shirt, and a cape. The stag do involved a pub crawl through Soho, and visits to a mini-golf bar and a club. His celebrity companions, James Corden and Jamie Redknapp, were former colleagues of Jack's from Sky's sports-comedy panel show A League Of Their Own





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