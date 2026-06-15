Jack Whitehall Insists He Apologised to Becky Hill Over Class Row Gag

Comedian Jack Whitehall has insisted he apologised to Becky Hill over a class row gag that inspired the singer's new diss track. Despite an apology, Becky has said she resented being called out by 'some privately educated nepo baby who has a TV show with daddy the showbiz agent'.

Jack Whitehall has insisted he apologised to Becky Hill over a class row gag that inspired the singer's new diss track . During his hosting duties at the 2025 BRIT Awards, the comedian, 37, referred to Becky, 32, as a 'Wetherspoons Whitney'.

Midlands-born Becky has since roasted privately-educated Jack on her new album track Daddy's Range Rover, telling the audience at a recent gig: 'I've had enough of all this s*** so I wrote about it.

' 'This song, I'm affectionately calling Wetherspoons Whitney, but you lot will know it as Daddy's Range Rover. This one's for you, Jack'. Jack was asked about the row in an interview with The Times, only to admit: 'Do you know what? Genuinely, I think my biggest surprise is that it's taken this long for someone to write a song or a diss track about me.

' 'I've made so many jokes about so many people. ' He added that he apologised to Becky when they ran into each other at a recent F1 race and says 'we had a laugh about it. And I was like, I'm sorry. And we had a chuckle about it.

' Jack Whitehall has insisted he apologised to Becky Hill over a class row gag that inspired the singer's new diss track Despite an apology, Becky has said she resented being called out by 'some privately educated nepo baby who has a TV show with daddy the showbiz agent''. Her lyrics refer to Jack's upbringing, including the lines: 'Just 'cause your daddy worked in showbiz, got you a job with his old boss. I bet you didn't even notice.

The opportunities you got.

' 'You judge me on my accent before I even start, but you know nothing about me. What can I do? I'll never be like you'. Nepo baby Jack who has hosted the BRITs six times, is the son of talent agent Michael Whitehall, 86, who has represented the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Daniel Day-Lewis and Colin Firth.

After being educated at £60K-a-year Marlborough College alongside Robert Pattinson and future Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, Jack is said to have then gone on to work for his dad's former boss before launching his own showbiz career. The comedian has admitted he has exaggerated his 'poshness', telling The Times: 'I think I ham up my poshness and have done that historically, especially on stage, to give myself more of a voice and an angle and, yes, as a way to send myself up.

' 'I sort of create a high-status persona and then undermine it. But that does mean that some of the jokes will be coming from the perspective of someone who is playing a version of someone else. It's complicated.

' Jack married Essex model Roxy Horner in a lavish ceremony at the 17th-century Euridge Manor in the Cotswolds in April. During his hosting duties at the 2025 BRIT Awards, the comedian referred to Becky as a ' Wetherspoons Whitney' After the nuptials, the couple and their guests travelled to the five-star Coworth Park where they partied the night away until 2am. Roxy and Jack then stayed on at the lavish venue for a family break.

The hotel is an extension of London's Dorchester Hotel and gained huge fame when Prince Harry spent the night before his 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle at the establishment alongside his brother and future King, Prince William. Roxy and Jack have been dating since lockdown in 2020, going on to welcome their daughter Elsie in September 2023, before he popped the question in December the following year





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