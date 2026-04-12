Jack Whitehall Jokes About Scott Mills' BBC Sacking During SNL Debut

Comedian Jack Whitehall made light of Scott Mills' controversial firing from BBC Radio during his Saturday Night Live UK hosting debut, referencing the situation while discussing his upcoming wedding. This follows the BBC's decision to sack Mills due to new information regarding a past police investigation into alleged sexual offences. Mills himself has responded with a statement through his lawyers, confirming his involvement but asking for privacy.

Jack Whitehall , during his Saturday Night Live UK hosting debut, humorously referenced Scott Mills ' controversial sacking from BBC Radio, highlighting the event during a discussion about his upcoming wedding. Whitehall quipped about the high costs of his wedding, including the flowers, canapes, and the band, before humorously adding his regret for booking Scott Mills as his wedding DJ, knowing he wouldn't see the deposit again.

This comedic jab underscores the recent fallout surrounding Mills' departure from the BBC, a situation that has garnered considerable public attention.\The BBC's decision to terminate Mills' contract followed revelations about a 2016 police investigation into alleged 'serious sexual offences' involving a teenage boy between 1997 and 2000. Despite the case being closed in 2019 due to lack of evidence, the BBC took action after receiving 'new information.' Mills, who had been a prominent figure at BBC Radio 2, earning between £355,000 and £359,999 a year, was abruptly removed from his duties. This incident led to the cancellation of his other gigs. Subsequently, Mills issued a statement through his lawyers, confirming his involvement in the investigation and acknowledging the allegations without denying them. He expressed his desire for privacy and thanked those who have supported him during the difficult period. He also stated the police closed the investigation around 7 years ago, and that a file of evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, which determined that the evidential threshold had not been met to bring charges.\The BBC faced scrutiny for its handling of the situation. After initially remaining silent, the corporation eventually admitted awareness of the investigation dating back to 2017. The public was critical of the BBC's lack of transparency, particularly concerning the timeline of their knowledge about Mills' case. The circumstances surrounding Mills' departure continue to be a subject of intense media and public interest. The BBC cited 'personal conduct' as the reason for Mills' dismissal but did not provide further details. The situation has resulted in the removal of episodes of Top Of The Pops, which featured Scott, and he has been dropped from various engagements, including his pantomime gig, The Great Celebrity Bake Off, and Ibiza Symphonica. Sources indicated that many people within the BBC are keeping quiet. Mills had taken over the Radio 2 breakfast show from Zoe Ball in 2025 and also won the second celebrity series of Race Across The World in 2024 with his now-husband Sam. His removal is a significant change in the broadcasting landscape and raises questions about the BBC's internal protocols and its commitment to transparency in matters involving allegations of misconduct





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