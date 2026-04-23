Jack Whitehall’s Wedding Venue Ordered to Close After Noise Complaints

Euridge Manor in Wiltshire, the location of Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner’s recent wedding, must cease operations by May 17th following complaints from residents about excessive noise and traffic. The Planning Inspectorate dismissed an appeal by the venue’s owners, upholding Wiltshire Council’s planning conditions.

The picturesque Wiltshire village that hosted Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner ’s lavish £250,000 wedding is celebrating a victory against noise and disruption, as the venue, Euridge Manor , has been ordered to cease operations by May 17th.

Residents have long complained that the 450-acre estate, owned by Jigsaw founder John Robinson, has transformed their tranquil community into a scene reminiscent of ‘Malaga’ due to the frequent noise and traffic generated by weddings and private parties. For over a decade, locals have endured disturbances, including late-night amplified music, cheering, and excessive traffic, impacting their quality of life and sleep.

Wiltshire Council had imposed planning conditions to mitigate the noise, but these were challenged by Euridge Manor Weddings, who argued they were unreasonable. The appeal was ultimately dismissed by the Planning Inspectorate, despite proposals from the venue to ban certain instruments like brass, drums, and bagpipes outdoors. Residents expressed jubilation at the news, describing the situation as unbearable and highlighting the disrespect shown by guests attending events at the manor.

One resident stated they had been unable to get a good night’s sleep two or three times a week, while another lamented the loss of the village’s peaceful character. The decision by the Planning Inspectorate underscores the council’s commitment to protecting its communities and ensuring responsible development. Councillor Mel Jacob emphasized the council’s duty to safeguard residents from excessive noise and the importance of legally enforceable Noise Management Plans.

The inspectorate agreed that the revised plan did not meet the necessary standards, triggering the enforcement of existing planning conditions. Wiltshire Council will continue to monitor the site and take enforcement action if breaches occur. The impending closure poses a significant financial threat to John Robinson, who has owned Euridge Manor since 1980 and invested heavily in its restoration and expansion.

Robinson, a friend of the Middleton family and a figure involved in the early stages of Prince William and Kate’s relationship, has a history of hosting events at the estate, including country fayres and summer balls for the local community. However, his popularity within the village is limited, with residents feeling he has prioritized commercial gain over their well-being.

Beyond the wedding-related complaints, Robinson and his farm manager, Charles Williams, are also facing a trial for animal cruelty, relating to the treatment of sheep on the estate. They are attempting to have the charges dismissed. Despite Robinson’s connections to royalty – Princess Margaret once dined at his villa on Mustique – his actions have drawn criticism from the local community. The estate, initially a 200-acre farm with a farmhouse and cottages, has been significantly expanded under Robinson’s ownership.

The recent wedding of Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner, extensively covered in Vogue, brought the issue of noise and disruption to the forefront, ultimately contributing to the Planning Inspectorate’s decision. The situation highlights the ongoing tension between commercial interests and the preservation of rural tranquility, and serves as a reminder that even high-profile events cannot override the rights of local residents to a peaceful living environment.

The closure deadline of May 17th leaves Robinson with limited time to address the issues or potentially face further legal consequences





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Jack Whitehall Roxy Horner Euridge Manor Wiltshire Wedding Noise Complaints Planning Permission John Robinson Jigsaw Planning Inspectorate

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