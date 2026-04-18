Jack Whitehall Set to Marry Roxy Horner Today Amidst Star-Studded Plans

Comedian Jack Whitehall is poised to tie the knot with model Roxy Horner today in a highly anticipated celebrity wedding. The couple, who share a daughter, have a love story that began during unprecedented times and a history for Whitehall marked by notable past relationships.

Renowned comedian Jack Whitehall is reportedly set to exchange vows with his striking model partner, Roxy Horner , later today, anticipating a ceremony brimming with famous faces. The couple's engagement, announced in December 2024, follows their romance that blossomed in 2020. They are also proud parents to their daughter, Elsie, who arrived in September 2023.

Before finding his lasting love with Roxy, Whitehall, 37, navigated a more public and varied romantic life, with connections to several well-known personalities. Among those previously linked to the comedian are actress Kate Beckinsale and American socialite Paris Hilton. Reports from 2018 suggest a brief romantic entanglement between Whitehall and Beckinsale, 52. Sources indicated they were seen sharing a kiss in a London karaoke bar following a dinner date in West Hollywood. While described as smitten at the time, the connection reportedly proved fleeting. Whitehall also had a notable flirtation with DJ and pop star Paris Hilton. In 2019, their interactions, including playful comments and mutual likes on Instagram, captured public attention. Hilton was observed leaving numerous flirty messages on Whitehall's social media, with the comedian reciprocating the engagement. It was even rumored that Whitehall attended Hilton's birthday celebration that year, with insiders suggesting Hilton found him attractive and was keen to explore a connection. A source told The Sun at the time that Hilton hosted Whitehall at her lavish Beverly Hills mansion, stating she thought he was hot and wanted to get to know him better. Representatives for both Paris and Jack were contacted for comment by the Daily Mail. Further speculation arose when Hilton reportedly took notice of Whitehall during his presentation at the BRIT Awards earlier that year. Shortly thereafter, Hilton began following him on Instagram and posted a series of flirtatious messages. Whitehall responded by following her back and liking a striking black and white photograph of her. Other rumored past connections for Whitehall include singer Dua Lipa, presenter Kirsty Gallacher, and blogger Roxie Nafousi. Prior to his current relationship, Whitehall was in a long-term partnership with actress Gemma Chan. Their six-year relationship concluded in 2017, with Whitehall later citing differing desires regarding starting a family as a contributing factor to their split. Whitehall and Chan first met on the set of his comedy-drama series, Fresh Meat, in 2011, and both have since achieved considerable success in their acting careers. Now, Whitehall is preparing for a more settled chapter with his fiancée, Roxy. He recently shared that their relationship began in an unusual manner. Roxy traveled from Australia to London to see him after only three dates, and their plans for a budding romance were quickly reshaped by the COVID-19 lockdowns. They found themselves in a shared house with Whitehall's brother and his partner. He described this surreal start to their relationship, noting that government regulations preventing Roxy from leaving his house effectively guaranteed them significant time together. Whitehall explained that while they progressed deeply into their relationship, they bypassed many conventional milestones like meeting parents and friends. In recent weeks, Roxy celebrated her hen do in considerable style with a lively weekend in London. She documented the lavish affair on Instagram, sharing glimpses of karaoke, a private dinner, and a dance lesson from former Strictly Come Dancing professional Luba Mushtuk. A highlight for Roxy appeared to be a surprise lap dance from a Magic Mike performer, a moment that visibly astonished her as she was invited on stage at the Hippodrome Casino. She also showcased a stunning outfit, a plunging lace sheer dress, worn during a night of dancing and karaoke with friends. Significantly, Whitehall's mother, Hilary Whitehall, also participated in the festive weekend, making a stylish appearance in a pink sequin blazer and matching trousers





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