Former Scotland captain Jackie McNamara met aspiring coach Andy Jeffrey in the Scottish Football Museum to discuss how the national team's 1998 World Cup run inspired both players and coaches, and how the Chase football coaching programme is breaking financial barriers for grassroots coaching across the UK. The encounter highlighted the importance of major tournaments in fostering future coaching talent and reinforced the commitment of the Chase programme to fund coaching qualifications for low‑income backgrounds.

In a heartfelt meeting held within the hallowed halls of the Scottish Football Museum, Scotland's national team legend Jackie McNamara and grassroots coaching hopeful Andy Jeffrey exchanged stories about the power of football to shape lives and careers.

The pair reflected on Scotland's memorable run to the quarter‑finals of the 1998 World Cup, an event that had sparked a surge of national pride and inspired a new generation of players and coaches, including themselves. Jackie, who represented Scotland at the aforementioned tournament, recalled how the experience left an indelible mark on the nation, setting the tone for what football could achieve for a small country challenging football's giants.

As the conversation turned towards coaching, Andy spoke openly about the financial hurdles that had once kept him from pursuing formal qualifications. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity the Chase football coaching programme has provided, which has enabled him to secure the professional credentials he otherwise could not afford. The discussion was underpinned by recent YouGov research, commissioned by Chase, that identified cost of qualifications and lack of confidence as the main obstacles for aspiring coaches throughout the UK.

According to the survey, 44% of respondents said that financial support would make them more likely to pursue a coaching career. The Chase programme, dedicated to fostering football coaching at all levels across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, has already funded 7,000 grassroots and professional coaching qualifications, with 4,500 coaches having completed their courses. The partnership aims to level the playing field by providing introductory coaching qualifications and professional bursaries to individuals from low‑income backgrounds.

By opening doors that were previously shut by economic barriers, the programme is creating a pipeline of skilled, confident coaches who will strengthen community football and extend the sport's legacy well beyond the professional pitch. When Jackie told Andy about his own journey, he said, 'Major tournaments create moments that stay with you forever.

I was fortunate enough to represent Scotland back in 1998, so to see and hear about the impact that had on the whole nation - including the next generation of players and coaches - has been incredible. Coaching is one of the most rewarding ways to stay involved in football, so it was fantastic to talk to Andy about how the Chase football coaching programme has given him that chance.

The more opportunities we can create for people to get into coaching, the stronger the future of our game will be.

' Andy echoed these sentiments, noting that the programme's support has allowed him to develop key skills, build confidence, and positively influence the lives of others. Jackie added, 'Major tournaments don't just inspire the next generation of players - they inspire the next generation of coaches too. Through the Chase football coaching programme, we're helping break down barriers by funding qualifications and opening up opportunities for people from all backgrounds to develop key skills and grow in confidence.

By supporting aspiring coaches across the UK, we're building a new generation of role models - people who strengthen communities and create a lasting legacy that extends far beyond the final whistle.

' The meeting, set for the day before Scotland's opening match this summer, highlighted the significant role that precedent, passion, and financial support play in cultivating future football talent at every level. This event also demonstrated how commemorating historic moments can be harnessed to motivate individuals in sports-related careers and how corporate sponsorships and national initiatives such as the Chase football coaching programme can have a tangible, positive impact on the broader ecosystem of football.

As the tournament approaches, the partnership between legends like Jackie McNamara, rising coaches like Andy Jeffrey, and dedicated programmes like Chase's, promises to further cement football's legacy as a catalyst for personal growth, community cohesion, and national pride





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