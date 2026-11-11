Jacob Bethell ruled out of Australia white-ball tour, doubt for South Africa Tests with knee injury

Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of England's white-ball tour of Australia and is a doubt for the Test tour of South Africa after a knee injury setback. He will return home for a specialist review.

Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of England's white-ball tour of Australia and is a huge doubt for the Test tour of South Africa after a recurrence of a knee injury.

The 23-year-old suffered a setback in training earlier this week, underwent a scan and is now set to return home to see a specialist. Bethell has not played for England since July, when he felt discomfort in his right knee while making 91 in a one-day international against India at Lord's.

Also read Ireland rugby: Sean Jansen ruled out of Fiji and South Africa games with knee injury

England's Knee Injury Disrupts ODI Plans

He had surgery in September and looked set to return down under when he travelled to Australia for the series that begins with the first of three one-day internationals in Perth on Friday. But he did not play in the warm-up match against Western Australia at the weekend and England have since described his training problem as a setback.

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His continued absence is a major concern for England given the time he has already missed and his importance across all three formats. England have called up Sussex all-rounder James Coles as cover. Uncapped seamer Eddie Jack has also been added to the one-day squad as a replacement for Josh Tongue, who had previously been ruled out with a toe injury. Following the three ODIs, England play five T20s in Australia.

The Test series in South Africa begins on 17 December. Bethell was named in the squad for the three Tests in South Africa on Monday. The Warwickshire man had been expected to return to the Test side after his 154 in the final Test against Australia in January, one of the few highlights of England's dismal Ashes tour. Instead of building on that innings, he has been stalled by the knee injury.

Potential Replacement Options for Test Squad

At the time of his expected return, selector Marcus North admitted England did not know who would make way from the team that beat Pakistan 3-0 during the home summer in order to accommodate Bethell. Opener Emilio Gay and Jordan Cox, batting at number three, both came into the England Test side for that series and one of them looked set to be left out of the final XI in South Africa.

Now both Gay and Cox could be set for further opportunities to stake their long-term Test credentials. In the summer, Ollie Pope was recalled to the Test squad as the spare batter in Bethell's absence. Pope is due to be with England Lions in South Africa in a tour that overlaps with the Test series, so the Surrey man looks a strong contender to be promoted if Bethell is ruled out.

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James Rew, who has one Test cap, and uncapped Durham opener Ben McKinney have both been in strong form on England Lions' white-ball tour of West Indies. They would be other options to replace Bethell in South Africa. Speaking before the first one-day international in Australia, Test captain Joe Root told BBC Sport: It is disappointing for Jacob. I do not know much more.

I know how hard he works and everything he has done to get himself right.