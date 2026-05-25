Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner's PDA-Packed PDA: Hollywood's Newest Hot Couple

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner have cemented their status as one of Hollywood's hottest new couples with a PDA-packed after-dinner display. The actor and supermodel were seen deep in conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March and were later seen on a double date with Jenner's sister Kylie and her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet. Jenner and Elordi were first romantically linked after they were seen 'making out and all over each other' during Justin Bieber's post-show party at Coachella last month. Elordi has been linked to a slew of love interests over the years, including Joey King, Zendaya, Kaia Gerber, and Olivia Jade Giannulli.

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner cemented their status as one of Hollywood's hottest new couples with a PDA-packed after-dinner display this week. The actor, 28, and the supermodel, 30, who recently enjoyed a romantic break to Hawaii, looked smitten as they headed out in Santa Barbara in matching black outfits on Sunday.

Euphoria star Elordi couldn't keep his hands off Jenner as he placed an affectionate hand on the back of her neck as they waited for their car. The Oscar nominee was also pictured wrapping an arm around the reality star as they chatted with friends. A casual Elordi gave Jenner his full attention as they stared into one another's eyes - while their romance becomes increasingly public.

Earlier this month the new couple were seen drinking rose on the beach in Hawaii - marking their first public sighting together since news of their relationship emerged. Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner cemented their status as one of Hollywood's hottest new couples with a PDA-packed after-dinner display this week. The actor, 28, and the supermodel, 30, who recently enjoyed a romantic break to Hawaii, are seen deep in conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March.

They were later seen on a giddy double date with Jenner's sister Kylie, 28, and her boyfriend of three years and Oscar nominee, Timothee Chalamet, 30. Jenner and Elordi were first romantically linked after they were seen 'making out and all over each other' during Justin Bieber's post-show party at Coachella last month – with a source telling the Daily Mail that Kylie had played matchmaker.

Read MoreEXCLUSIVE Jacob Elordi caught in 'humiliating lie' amid new Kendall Jenner romance: 'Karma will come fast'. Kylie was around Jacob a lot during Timothee award season marathon because Jacob was nominated for Frankenstein and Timothee was nominated for Marty Supreme, the source revealed.

'Kylie is the alpha sister and pushed Kenny to start a romance with Jacob because she wanted to set up double dates with Timothee. Jenner and Elordi have been friendly for years. Elordi attended Jenner's 2022 birthday bash and they were seen locked in conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March. The latter followed Elordi's Best Supporting Actor award loss (for his role as the creature in Frankenstein) at the awards ceremony.

Elordi has been linked to a slew of love interests over the years, each with varying degrees of fame. He memorably dated his The Kissing Booth co-star Joey King for a year before their relationship ended in 2018. He then moved onto Euphoria co-star Zendaya – with the pair seen kissing in early 2020. The new couple looked smitten as they headed out in Santa Barbara in matching black outfits.

Elordi couldn't keep his hands off Jenner as he placed an affectionate hand on the back of her neck as they waited for their car. A casual Elordi gave Jenner his full attention as they chatted - while their romance becomes increasingly public. Elordi was protective of Jenner as they headed out with friends. Jenner cut a stylish figure in a black top, skirt and ballet flats.

Timothee Chalamet and Jenner's sister Kylie are seen attending the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. They have become one of Hollywood's most surprising romances. Elordi with supermodel and ex-girlfriend Kaia Gerber in September 2021. Elordi and his Euphoria co-star Zendaya, whom he was seen kissing in early 2020.

Next up was Cindy Crawford's supermodel daughter, Kaia Gerber, whom he dated for a year until late 2021. Most recently, the Wuthering Heights star had a highly publicized several-year on-off romance with Lori Loughlin's influencer daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, which ended in 2025. For her part, Jenner has enjoyed a string of famous boyfriends, including professional athletes Devin Booker and Ben Simmons, as well as rapper Bad Bunny





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jacob Elordi Kendall Jenner Hollywood's Hottest New Couple PDA-Packed After-Dinner Display Vanity Fair Oscar Party Double Date With Kylie And Timothee Chalamet Romantic Link During Justin Bieber's Post-Show Jacob Elordi's Best Supporting Actor Award Los Euphoria Co-Star Zendaya Kaia Gerber Olivia Jade Giannulli

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner And 19 More Actors Rumoured To Be The Next James BondTom Francis is the latest star reportedly in the running for the role of 007, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson also considered a frontrunner.

Read more »

Jacob Elordi calls gruesome Euphoria character death 'cool way to go'Jacob Elordi, who played the character Nate Jacobs in Euphoria, called the execution of his character 'a cool way to go' following Sunday's broadcast of the popular HBO drama. The character was killed off in a gruesome sequence amid a botched attempt to collect a debt he owed.

Read more »

Euphoria Star Elordi Reveals 'Cool' Death SceneEuphoria star Elordi discusses his character Nate's death scene, describing it as 'cool' and 'peaceful'.

Read more »

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Romance Heats Up as the Hollywood Star Craves AttentionKendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have been spotted on several occasions since they started dating earlier this year, with insiders claiming that Elordi is on a quest to become Hollywood's ultimate leading man

Read more »