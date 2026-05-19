Actor Jacob Elordi and model Kendall Jenner are sparking romance rumors while facing scrutiny over Elordi's missed appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and the potential impact of the Kardashian curse on his career.

The shimmering shores of Hawaii and the bustling streets of Los Angeles have recently become the backdrop for what appears to be a high-profile romance between model Kendall Jenner and rising star Jacob Elordi .

The pair has been spotted in several intimate settings, including sipping rosé from a bottle on a tropical beach and enjoying double dates in the city. Adding to the glamour of the situation is the presence of Kylie Jenner and her partner, Timothee Chalamet, who have joined the couple for outings, suggesting a close-knit circle of A-list celebrities navigating the early stages of a passionate entanglement.

For Kendall, this relationship marks a shift toward dating established cinematic talent, echoing the path taken by her sister Kylie. However, this romantic bliss is shadowed by a growing controversy surrounding Elordi's professional commitments. Earlier this month, the actor reportedly withdrew from the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, citing a broken foot as the reason for his absence. While the world believed he was in recovery, recent photographs tell a different story.

Observers noted that Elordi appeared to be walking comfortably without any visible orthopedic cast or medical boot during his Hawaiian getaway. Even more suspicious to some was the sight of him behind the wheel of a car during a double date in Los Angeles.

These sightings have led critics and fans alike to speculate that the injury might have been a convenient excuse to avoid the French festival, which some claim has lost its former brilliance and glitz in recent years. Beyond the question of his physical health, there are whispers within the Hollywood inner circle regarding the impact this relationship could have on Elordi's image as a serious leading man.

There is a persistent narrative known as the Kardashian curse, a theory suggesting that associating too closely with the reality TV dynasty can detract from an actor's artistic credibility. Some theorists even suggest that this influence played a role in Timothee Chalamet's recent lack of Oscar wins.

An industry insider noted that while Elordi's current streak of success in projects like Euphoria, Frankenstein, and Wuthering Heights protects him for now, any future dip in his career performance could lead to a swift reversal of public opinion. The concern is that his ego might leave him vulnerable to harsh criticism if his professional momentum slows down. The romantic connection between Jenner and Elordi reportedly ignited during Justin Bieber's post-show celebration at Coachella last month.

Witnesses described the two as being completely enamored with each other, and sources indicate that Kylie Jenner acted as the matchmaker to bring them together. Their bond was not entirely new, however, as the two had been friendly for several years. Elordi was a guest at Kendall's birthday party in 2022 and they were seen engaged in deep conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March.

This particular event took place shortly after Elordi missed out on a Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Frankenstein, a moment that perhaps brought the pair closer together. Looking at their dating histories, both have a penchant for high-profile partners. Elordi has previously been linked to figures such as model Kaia Gerber and influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli.

Meanwhile, Kendall has dated various sports stars, including Ben Simmons and Devin Booker, as well as the global music sensation Bad Bunny. As the public continues to watch their every move, the question remains whether this pairing is a lasting love match or another fleeting chapter in the lives of two of the most photographed people in the world.

With the blend of reality stardom and cinematic ambition, the relationship serves as a fascinating study of modern fame and the precarious balance between personal happiness and professional reputation





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