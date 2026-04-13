Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner Spark Romance Rumors at Coachella

Speculation arises as Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner are reportedly seen together intimately at Coachella, potentially hinting at a new A-list romance. With a history of friendship and previous relationships, the encounter has sparked interest and discussion.

Speculation is swirling around a potential new A-list romance following sightings of actor Jacob Elordi and model Kendall Jenner at the Coachella music festival. Eyewitness accounts suggest the pair were seen engaging in intimate behavior at Justin Bieber's after-party, held after his Saturday night headline performance.

Both Elordi, known for his role in 'The Wuthering Heights,' and Jenner, a prominent figure in the modeling world, were in attendance at the California festival over the weekend, adding fuel to the rumors of a budding relationship. The details from sources, shared on platforms like Deuxmoi, depict a cozy and affectionate encounter between the two celebrities, sparking considerable interest among fans and media outlets. This has led to the public's attention being drawn to the recent dating lives of both individuals. Adding to the intrigue, Jenner and Elordi have a history that predates their Coachella encounter. Reports indicate that they have been friends for years, with Elordi spotted at Jenner's birthday celebration in 2022. Furthermore, they were seen engaged in a deep conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March 2026, suggesting a level of familiarity. Representatives for both Jenner and Elordi have been contacted for comment, though no official statements have been released. Separately, both Jenner and Elordi have had a high-profile dating history with other well-known celebrities. Elordi has been linked to influencer Olivia Jade since 2021, and their relationship has been characterized by multiple breakups and reconciliations. According to reports from 2022, after a summer split, the actor was supposedly dedicated to his career and avoiding serious commitments. However, they were eventually seen back together only to break up again. The cycle of breakups and reconciliations raises questions about his current relationship status. Jenner, on the other hand, has dated a string of high-profile figures, including singer Bad Bunny and several professional basketball players. She recently sparked further speculation about her love life when she and her ex, Devin Booker, engaged in a flirty Instagram exchange. This included a playful back-and-forth about the NBA ring. Kendall Jenner spent the weekend with her sister Kylie and best friend Hailey Bieber, sharing updates from their VIP experience at Coachella. Meanwhile, Jacob Elordi, seen in the crowd enjoying Bieber's performance with friends, also wore a baseball cap and shades. This led to further speculation of a close connection. The media has also picked up on an old Instagram flirtation between Jenner and ex-boyfriend Devin Booker, after a comment about winning an NBA ring. Jenner replied and this interaction has increased fan interest in her romantic life, even though Jenner has been adamant about keeping her relationships private. The comments section of the post was flooded with speculation that the former couple's chemistry may not be entirely extinguished. Reflecting on her relationships, Jenner has also mentioned that she is a fan of basketball, and is not ashamed to admit her type





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