Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner Spark Romance Rumors at Coachella After-Party

Speculation arises about a possible romance between actor Jacob Elordi and model Kendall Jenner after they were reportedly seen together intimately at Coachella. Eyewitness accounts suggest they were close at Justin Bieber's after-party. Both have had public dating histories. Sources say they were seen 'making out and all over each other.'

Speculation swirls around a potential new A-list romance as actor Jacob Elordi and model Kendall Jenner were reportedly seen intimately involved at the Coachella music festival. Eyewitness accounts suggest the pair shared a moment of intimacy during Justin Bieber's after-party following his headline performance on Saturday night.

Both Elordi, known for his role in 'The Wuthering Heights', and Jenner, a prominent figure in the modeling world, were present at the California festival over the weekend, adding to the intrigue surrounding their interaction. Details emerging from sources suggest a developing closeness between the two celebrities, sparking considerable buzz within the entertainment industry and among their respective fan bases. This recent sighting has ignited discussions about the possibility of a burgeoning relationship, as both Elordi and Jenner navigate their individual paths in the public eye. The rumors of a possible romance come amidst individual dating histories and prior connections. The report from Deuxmoi mentioned that Elordi and Jenner were 'making out and all over each other.' Elordi's past relationships include an on-again, off-again dynamic with influencer Olivia Jade since 2021. Their relationship has been marked by periods of both separation and reconciliation, with reports in the past highlighting Elordi's focus on his career and a perceived lack of interest in a committed relationship. Jenner, on the other hand, has been linked to numerous high-profile individuals, including musician Bad Bunny and several professional basketball players. She was also involved in an on-again, off-again relationship with basketball player Devin Booker between 2020 and 2023. Recent interactions on social media between Jenner and Booker have also fueled speculation about the nature of their current relationship, especially after a flirty exchange on Instagram that involved witty remarks and playful banter. The history between Elordi and Jenner further complicates this new development. The pair have been acquainted for years, with Elordi attending Jenner's birthday celebration in 2022. They were also seen engaging in a deep conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March 2026. This history, along with the recent reports from Coachella, suggests a level of familiarity that has observers speculating about the future of their relationship. Representatives for both Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have yet to issue a statement. Jenner, who is 30 years old, has expressed her preference for maintaining her romantic life privately and has commented on her type, adding more context to this emerging narrative. The recent Coachella sightings have placed both celebrities in the spotlight once again, as fans eagerly await any updates on the developing story. Both Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were photographed at the festival, enjoying the music and the social atmosphere, but the details of their interaction at the after-party will surely captivate fans





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