Jacob Elordi calls gruesome Euphoria character death 'cool way to go'

Jacob Elordi, who played the character Nate Jacobs in Euphoria, called the execution of his character 'a cool way to go' following Sunday's broadcast of the popular HBO drama. The character was killed off in a gruesome sequence amid a botched attempt to collect a debt he owed.

Jacob Elordi called the excruciating execution of his Euphoria character Nate Jacobs - of being buried alive and snake-bitten - 'a cool way to go ' following Sunday's broadcast of the popular HBO drama.

The character played by the Brisbane, Australia native, 28, was killed off in a gruesome sequence amid a botched attempt to collect a debt he owed. Jacobs had been in heavy debt to gangster Naz (Jack Topalian), who put him in the coffin with a breathing apparatus as a pipe.

The plan was to keep Jacobs in the coffin for a planned three-day period while his spouse Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) would try to raise the funds, but a rattlesnake made its way down the pipe and fatally bit him.

'Nate was someone who has made so many mistakes and made so many dark choices,' Elordi said in a post-show recap on HBO about the seminal episode, which sets up next week's season three finale. He added, 'It's cool to see it all come to what it's come to.





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Euphoria Jacob Elordi Nate Jacobs Execution Cool Way To Go Buried Alive Snake-Bitten HBO Drama Boar Constrictor Rattlesnake Stunt Staff Oxygen Coffin Debt Gangster Naz Spouse Cassie Season Three Finale Dark Choices Mistakes Creator Sam Levinson Real Snake Sleepy Snake Cuddly Boa Constrictor Sleepy World-Saving Loser

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