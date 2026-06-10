Jacob Elordi's Reported Disdain for Olivia Jade Giannulli's Friends Cited as Key Factor in Their Split

An exclusive report claims Jacob Elordis negative opinions about Olivia Jade Giannullis close friends created major conflict in their on-and-off relationship, contributing to their eventual breakup as his career soared.

The recent surge in Jacob Elordi 's fame, highlighted by his high-profile romance with supermodel Kendall Jenner, has brought renewed attention to his past on-and-off relationship with influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli .

While their split was framed by the usual challenges of celebrity couples-busy schedules and rumors of infidelity-a deeper conflict centered on Elordi's reported disdain for Giannulli's close-knit circle of friends. According to exclusive sources, Elordi, 28, often criticized Giannulli's friends as privileged individuals who lacked drive and real-world experience, despite many having been in her life long before her own rise to fame.

This attitude allegedly led to repeated arguments, with Elordi suggesting Giannulli only wanted to be friends with "rich kids" and pressuring her to distance herself from them. Giannulli, 26, daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin, has long been part of a well-connected social milieu that includes figures like Sofia Richie Grainge, Talita von Furstenberg, and Natasha Bure. Friends who stood by her through various personal and professional milestones.

Insiders claim that Giannulli eventually grew tired of defending these friendships, and the disrespect Elordi showed toward her inner circle became a significant factor in their eventual breakup. As Elordi's career accelerated with major roles in projects like HBO's Euphoria and Saltburn, the power dynamic shifted. Sources indicate that while Elordi was often preoccupied with his own expanding world, he expected Giannulli to conform to his lifestyle without showing similar interest in her pursuits.

The relationship, which spanned roughly four years, ultimately concluded when Giannulli decided to end things late last year. Adding a layer of irony to the narrative, the same insider noted that while Elordi dismissed Giannulli's friends as out-of-touch, he was simultaneously cultivating his own influential connections to bolster his status in Hollywood.

He was described as being polite to her friends in person but speaking negatively about them behind their backs, thereby using the relationship to "social climb" even before his breakthrough success. This behavior was reportedly tied to a broader obsession with public image and perception. Elordi allegedly wanted their relationship to appear perfect to outsiders, caring deeply about how he was viewed, while failing to engage sincerely with Giannulli's personal sphere.

The source emphasized that despite moments of genuine affection, Elordi's primary focus remained on his image, making it difficult to sustain a partnership built on mutual respect. The conclusion of their romance has coincided with Elordi's very public relationship with Kendall Jenner, which commenced earlier this year. Their connection, while seemingly more aligned with Elordi's current celebrity orbit, nonetheless echoes themes of navigating social circles in the public eye.

For Giannulli, the experience underscored the importance of having a partner who respects longstanding friendships rather than viewing them through a lens of privilege or rivalry. The account from insiders paints a picture of a relationship strained by incompatible attitudes toward social capital and personal loyalty.

While neither Elordi nor Giannulli has officially commented on these claims, the story offers a cautionary tale about the complexities of love when intertwined with fame, class perceptions, and the relentless scrutiny of celebrity culture





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Jacob Elordi Olivia Jade Giannulli Celebrity Relationships Friendship Conflict Hollywood Social Status

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