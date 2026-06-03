Jacob Elordi 'Starstruck' by Kendall Jenner's High-Profile Business Circle Amid Japan Getaway

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner are seen on a date in Tokyo as insiders detail the actor's fascination with his girlfriend's elite network of billionaires and celebrities, a significant departure from his ex's 'LA brat' party crowd.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi , the supermodel and actor respectively, continue their romantic tour of Japan , having been spotted together at two high-profile Tokyo eateries within two days.

Their public appearances showcase both their personal connection and the stark contrast between Elordi's current social circle with Jenner and his past relationship with Olivia Jade Giannulli. Insiders reveal that Elordi is deeply impressed and somewhat starstruck by the powerhouse, business-oriented network that surrounds Jenner, a significant shift from the party-centric, privileged group he encountered with his ex-girlfriend.

This new environment, coupled with the proactive support from Jenner's mother Kris Jenner and her billionaire connections like Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, appears to be a major attraction for the actor. The pair were seen on Tuesday at The Seirinkan, a famed restaurant celebrated for its Neapolitan-style pizza and pasta, where they interacted with staff and posed with Susumu Kakinuma, known online as the 'godfather of Tokyo Style Pizza'.

Jenner was dressed in a pale yellow semi-sheer silk suit with her hair in a ponytail, while Elordi wore casual clothes and a backwards baseball cap. This follows their Monday night dinner at Udon Shin, where they posed with fans at the counter. Their itinerary mirrors a longer pattern of inseparable travel; before Japan, they were seen at Jenner's ranch in Montecito, California, and prior to that, they enjoyed time together in Hawaii and at the Coachella music festival.

According to a source, Elordi's admiration for Jenner's social milieu is profound. He reportedly describes it as 'impressive' and 'one big name after another,' contrasting it sharply with the circle of his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Jade Giannulli. The source characterized Giannulli's friends as 'a bunch of LA brats who liked to party,' describing them as 'privileged' and 'kind of a snobby bunch.

' In contrast, Jenner's world is depicted as 'much more elevated,' with conversations revolving around 'IPOs and how to become a billionaire,' and a culture of mutual support. Elordi holds particular respect for Jenner's half-sister, Kim Kardashian, citing her business acumen with SKIMS and her acting pursuits. The dynamic extends to the matriarch, Kris Jenner, who is reportedly eager to help Elordi expand his own wealth and connections.

The source stated Kris often asks, 'How can I help make you richer? I have contacts,' highlighting her access to figures like Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, who are framed as powerful facilitators. The two began dating in early February, after years of friendship that included sightings in Paris in 2022 and a Bottega Veneta fashion show in September 2024, with their romance confirmed after a kiss at a Coachella after-party





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Kendall Jenner Jacob Elordi Japan Tokyo The Seirinkan Olivia Jade Giannulli Kris Jenner Kim Kardashian Jeff Bezos Celebrity Relationships Social Circles Business Empire

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